Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Damien Martinez, Alex Austin earn Pac-12 player of the week honors

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez and cornerback Alex Austin were among those named Pac-12 players of the week Monday. Martinez earned freshman player of the week honors after rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado in the Beavers’ 42-9 win. Austin, meanwhile, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and won defensive player of the week honors.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games

The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team

Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks lean on run game to churn out 15-play drive with multiple fourth-down conversions against UCLA

No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks lead Pac-12 in rushing, total offense, scoring for first time since 2018

Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
