Iapani Laloulu, 4-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from the top player from Hawaii. Iapani Laloulu, a four-star interior offensive lineman out of Farrington High School in Honolulu, committed to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Arizona, among others. The 6-foot-2, 355-pound Laloulu is the No. 14 interior offensive...
Oregon Ducks Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Bo Nix and Alex Forsyth were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in leading the Oregon Ducks to a 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week and Forsyth was named Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week. Nix not only earned his...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over UCLA, trip to Cal
No. 8 Oregon takes on Cal on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) in Berkeley. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to recap the win over UCLA and preview the matchup with the Golden Bears. Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s press conference. A full transcript...
North Medford’s A.J. Pugliano, 4-star 2024 tight end, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class is from one of the top players in the state. North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 2 player in Oregon in the class of 2024, verbally committed to the Ducks on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Pugliano chose Oregon over Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona.
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ signature win over UCLA Bruins
The Oregon Ducks defeated UCLA 45-30 Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Here are 11 takeaways from the game as the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) prepare to play at Cal (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1):
Oregon State’s Damien Martinez, Alex Austin earn Pac-12 player of the week honors
Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez and cornerback Alex Austin were among those named Pac-12 players of the week Monday. Martinez earned freshman player of the week honors after rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado in the Beavers’ 42-9 win. Austin, meanwhile, returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown and won defensive player of the week honors.
PHOTOS: Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon Ducks stomp out Chip Kelly, No. 9 UCLA Bruins
With ESPN’s College GameDay in town and a national audience watching, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks handed the previously-undefeated No. 9 UCLA Bruins their first loss of the season in a familiar, Chip Kelly-esque style Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns, Troy Franklin hauled in...
Will Oregon Ducks improve to 8-0 as top 10 team against Cal?: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Cal Bears Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal (3-4, 1-3)
Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games
The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani probable vs. Cal despite ankle injury
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani, who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the UCLA Bruins, could be available against Cal on Saturday. Taimani, who had two tackles before leaving Saturday’s win over the Bruins, is probable when the No. 8 Ducks...
3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team
Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
Oregon Ducks lean on run game to churn out 15-play drive with multiple fourth-down conversions against UCLA
No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
Andrew Boyle recovers onside kick to help Oregon Ducks pull away from UCLA
Oregon practiced for the exact scenario to unleash an onside kick against UCLA. The Ducks ended their opening period of Wednesday’s practice inside the Moshofsky Center with kicker Andrew Boyle attempting a bouncing onside kick straight ahead that he recovered after it went the necessary 10 yards. When No....
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks lead Pac-12 in rushing, total offense, scoring for first time since 2018
Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: If UCLA Bruins did their jobs Oregon Ducks ‘wouldn’t have been able to hang with us’
After falling to 0-3 in his career against the Oregon Ducks, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hoping for a fourth meeting in the Pac-12 Championship game — and he said he believes if the Bruins had done their jobs Saturday, the Ducks “wouldn’t have been able to hang” with them.
