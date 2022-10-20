ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks getting tougher to beat at home under Beamer

247Sports college football analyst Josh Pate has said for years now that South Carolina’s home field advantage at Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the most underrated environments in college football, particularly when there is a night game. Through 20 games under head coach Shane Beamer, the crowds and atmosphere...
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks offer in-state quarterback

South Carolina has extended a scholarship offer to Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers (Florence, S.C./South Florence). The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Sellars is a Class of 2023 prospect and has had a sterling senior season on the gridiron for the Bruins, putting up massive passing numbers including 425 yards in a single half of football against in-town rival Wilson. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and is in the hunt for all-state honors.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecock Saturday Night only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Photos: Black Bass World Championship Weigh-In and Concert

A concert from Ridge Spring native and up-and-coming country singer Cody Webb followed the Oct. 21 weigh-in. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
RIDGE SPRING, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy