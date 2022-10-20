ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

American Driver Reportedly Lands Formula 1 Seat

You may not know who he is yet, but starting in 2023 Logan Sargeant is going to become a household name among American Formula 1 fans. On Saturday, Williams Racing chief Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will be driving for the team in the 2023 Formula One season. He will replace Nicholas Latifi as the teammate to Alex Albon, provided that he obtains enough points to compete via his ongoing season in Formula 2.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

F1 Cost Cap, explained: Did Red Bull cheat?

Allegations of Red Bull Racing having cheated in this year’s Formula 1 season are running rampant. Here’s what you need to know about the cost cap allegations. Formula 1 is unique to other sports in that the machinery required to compete — in addition to normal human capital costs like payroll and talent acquisition — is incredibly expensive. As such, the history of the sport has been defined by big spenders. The victors, traditionally, are those that have the money to spend and do so frivolously.
KENS 5

Star-studded attendance spotted for F1 at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas — While the drivers were dodging pieces of shrapnel on track and watching Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles LeClerc fight for the three top positions on the podium, many famous stars were hanging out in the pit lane. During the Formula 1 (F1) race at the...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Verstappen Wins in Austin; Red Bull Takes Title

After Max Verstappen clinched the world drivers’ championship in the last race, his team would do the same for the constructors’ championship today in Austin at the United States Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing wins its first team championship since 2013 in the midst of an extremely tumultuous...
EL PASO, TX
racer.com

F1 and MotoGP weekend share idea mooted by COTA

Circuit of The Americas chairman Bobby Epstein believes motorcycles could race during a Formula 1 weekend as the United States Grand Prix closes in on crowd numbers of half a million. This year’s race is forecast to have 440,000 people attend the event at COTA, up from 400,000 last year....
Front Office Sports

Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series

Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran Headlines 2022 US F1 Grand Prix Concert, First US Show In Years

English superstar Ed Sheeran arrived at Formula 1 US Grand Prix tarmac in Austin, Texas, ready to give the crowd a show-stopping performance, just as one would expect from the 31-year-old. The concert was also extra-special for him because it marked his first US show in years, the singer revealed...
AUSTIN, TX

