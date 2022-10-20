Read full article on original website
American Driver Reportedly Lands Formula 1 Seat
You may not know who he is yet, but starting in 2023 Logan Sargeant is going to become a household name among American Formula 1 fans. On Saturday, Williams Racing chief Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will be driving for the team in the 2023 Formula One season. He will replace Nicholas Latifi as the teammate to Alex Albon, provided that he obtains enough points to compete via his ongoing season in Formula 2.
Lewis Hamilton cruelly denied first win of season as Brit overtaken by Max Verstappen late in thrilling USA Grand Prix
LEWIS HAMILTON came agonisingly close to winning a race for the first time this season. The Mercedes man will have to wait to end his season-long duck as he was pipped to the chequered flag by Max Verstappen. Verstappen - who equals F1's record for the most win in a...
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies, aged 78, after long-term illness
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78. The Austrian billionaire, integral in Red Bull’s involvement in Formula One, had been battling a long-term illness. His death was announced to Red Bull staff ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit...
F1 Cost Cap, explained: Did Red Bull cheat?
Allegations of Red Bull Racing having cheated in this year’s Formula 1 season are running rampant. Here’s what you need to know about the cost cap allegations. Formula 1 is unique to other sports in that the machinery required to compete — in addition to normal human capital costs like payroll and talent acquisition — is incredibly expensive. As such, the history of the sport has been defined by big spenders. The victors, traditionally, are those that have the money to spend and do so frivolously.
BBC
United States GP: Max Verstappen equals win record with late Lewis Hamilton overtake
Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season. Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
KENS 5
Star-studded attendance spotted for F1 at COTA
AUSTIN, Texas — While the drivers were dodging pieces of shrapnel on track and watching Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles LeClerc fight for the three top positions on the podium, many famous stars were hanging out in the pit lane. During the Formula 1 (F1) race at the...
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix at COTA
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is back at Austin's Circuit of The Americas.
dallasexpress.com
Verstappen Wins in Austin; Red Bull Takes Title
After Max Verstappen clinched the world drivers’ championship in the last race, his team would do the same for the constructors’ championship today in Austin at the United States Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing wins its first team championship since 2013 in the midst of an extremely tumultuous...
NBC Sports
Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dead at 78, according to Formula One team
AUSTIN, Texas — Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and a staunch motorsports supporter as the founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, is dead at 78. Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand...
racer.com
F1 and MotoGP weekend share idea mooted by COTA
Circuit of The Americas chairman Bobby Epstein believes motorcycles could race during a Formula 1 weekend as the United States Grand Prix closes in on crowd numbers of half a million. This year’s race is forecast to have 440,000 people attend the event at COTA, up from 400,000 last year....
Red Bull Wins 2022 F1 Constructors’ Title at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates win with team Red Bull | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images.The title win comes just one day after Red Bull team founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away.
Apple CEO Tim Cook got roasted for his lackluster, bored-looking checkered flag waving at Formula One's US Grand Prix
Cook's apparent lack of enthusiasm drew jokes from across the world, with one prominent YouTuber joking he looked like he was surrendering.
Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series
Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
An American driver is set to join F1, but he won't get his favorite number — even though nobody will be using it
If Logan Sargeant finishes fifth or better in the F2 standings, as expected, he will be promoted to F1 next year to race for Williams.
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran Headlines 2022 US F1 Grand Prix Concert, First US Show In Years
English superstar Ed Sheeran arrived at Formula 1 US Grand Prix tarmac in Austin, Texas, ready to give the crowd a show-stopping performance, just as one would expect from the 31-year-old. The concert was also extra-special for him because it marked his first US show in years, the singer revealed...
