Phillips’ 1,000 points, ‘the look’ rate JK Hall of Fame

WARSAW – It was the look.

Dezarae Phillips wasn’t a mean customer around James Kenan High a decade ago, she just looked the part on the basketball court.

Steely eyes. Furrowed brow. Penetrating stare.

Cut right through you, it would.

“That was Dez,” said her coach, Wendy Lanier. “She was fun to be around, but that look was intimidating and I told her to use it.”

As if she needed urging.

“Dad got on me about my face in games, from rec ball on up,” Phillips said. “I just think I was in a serious moment.”

The look – and backing it up with skill and toughness – was a part of what she has ridden into the James Kenan Athletics Hall of Fame’s sixth class.

This year’s inductions – postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic – will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. in John P. Harmon Gym.

Phillips, youngest of the JK HOF six-class total of 31 inductees, got there with leadership, scoring and passing.

Her Tigers had two seasons of 20-plus wins, including the school-record mark of 23-5 in her junior year of 2012-13.

The season before, they were 21-5, and both years advanced to the Sectional final (third round).

Phillips was named “Ms. Basketball” on the Duplin’s Elite All-County team in her sophomore and junior years, and shared the honor as a senior with East Duplin’s Jonisha McCoy.

She became James Kenan’s second 1,000-point career scorer of this century, following Anita Rogers (Class of 2002).

Phillips’ total was 1,221.

Rogers, the point guard on coach Sherman Futch’s three straight East Regional qualifiers, doesn’t have her career number.

But she said last week, “I’m fine with coaching the player who may have outscored me.”

Rogers was an assistant to Lanier during Phillips’ career, and more recently was head coach at Lakewood – which was the JK girls’ biggest rival during Phillips’ career (2011-14).

Dezarae’s scoring averages from her freshman year to senior were 10.3, 13.1, 11.4 and 17.1.

She was equally adept running the offense and setting up teammates to score, and was a solid rebounder and defender.

“Because of her build, strength and quickness,” said Lanier, “she could play any position.

“She just had to play point because you could not take the ball away from her.”

Icing on the cake

“This means a lot,” Phillips said. “I worked so hard throughout, my teammates and I, and it’s great for all that effort to be appreciated. Being the youngest is icing on the cake.

“Coach Lanier will be there (also as the event organizer), and I’m calling my teammates to come.

“We had a strong program, and it felt good to fill the stands for our games, not just for the boys’.

“A bunch of us also played AAU travel ball and developed chemistry with our blood, sweat and tears.”

Lanier said the lineup in the 23-5 season of 2011-12 had Phillips at point guard, Christy Debnam at shooting guard, Nieka Faison at small forward, Shay Ross at power forward and Candice Vann in the low post.

First off the bench were Jasmine Huffin and Tamia Rhodes, with Maquesha Floyd, Sierra Jordan and Nikki Judge to follow. Some grew into even stronger roles in the next year or two.

“I just can’t begin to say how much I enjoyed that group of girls,” said Lanier, who stepped down a season after Phillips’ class graduated after posting a 12-year record of 161-107 (.601).

Lanier played at East Duplin – and Phillips might have, too.

Dezarae went to Chinquapin Elementary and won two county titles. Then her family moved into the James Kenan district before her seventh-grade year. At Warsaw Middle, she won two county titles and made the winning shot in one.

Her brother Raheim Phillips was a junior when they transferred and became an all-county linebacker. He’s in the Army in Texas.

Leopards left spots

In those two big years, James Kenan and Lakewood dominated the Carolina 1A Conference. And Lakewood handled Kenan.

The Leopards won all seven head-to-head meetings – including two in conference tournament finals, one in a Sectional final (third round) – and only one of the seven by more than single digits.

The scores were 50-48, 57-51, 83-64, 47-46, 50-45, 32-31 and 48-45.Ah, the asterisk.

That was the regular-season game at Lakewood in which the video showed clearly that the Leoopards’ winning jump shot was released after time expired.

After Kenan’s official protest to the NCHSAA the refs were suspended for one game. But the score stood.

Phillips said she was guarding that shooter – “Bianca, ah, Moore, I still see her form, her No. 3, short hair style; I’ll never forget” – but didn’t want to risk fouling.

Almost as hurtful was the return game at JK that year, score tied and 0.8-second on the clock. Phillips was fouled. “Two shots, and I couldn’t make a one.”

The Tigers lost in overtime (48-45).

For all of her scoring, playmaking and rebounding, neither Phillips nor Lanier could remember a game she or anyone else won with a last-seconds shot or play.

“Other than Lakewood and a few with East Duplin,” said the coach, “we won most of them pretty easily.”

They were 1-9 vs. the Leopards in Phillips’ first three years and 55-10 in all other games. JK swept both matchups her senior year when they went 16-6.

Fast forward

These days, Phillips is still as busy as a point guard in a wide-open offense – though she only hits the court for fun and recreation. Probably still with the look.

Her daytime gig is teaching art at Wallace Elementary, and she’s also a barber in Wallace at Herring Clip and Curl. She’s also a coordinator at Camp Unity.

Phillips has also done some coaching. In the past several years she’s helped James Kenan girls hoops coach Kenny Williams as his daughter Nora – a 900-point scorer – prepared for the college game. She’s a freshman at N.C. Methodist this fall.

But Dezarae’s passion is the Shackle Free Community Outreach Agency in Warsaw, her family’s nonprofit.

“We promote vaccine equity, family unification and community action [in four counties]. Anything to help the community impact someone’s life.”

Her mother, Chiquitta Lesene, is the driving force behind Shackle Free.

‘Daddy Brigade’

“Mom was always my number one fan,” she said.

But papa Ray Lesene was easily the loudest. Especially to the referees.

Ray had his bunch of buddies who would sit in the section down to the left of the JK bench and volunteer instruction to the refs in the fine art of calling a game.

Coach Lanier called them “the Daddy Brigade.”

At least once, their friendly banter got the group suspended from attending. But they always came back strong.

Dezarae didn’t receive scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs and decided not to play college ball.

But she was in her first year at Fayetteville State University when her father was paralyzed in a motorcycle wreck, and she moved back home to help. He passed away in 2018.

2022 JK HOF Class

This year’s inductees also include Walter Bostic and Billy Knowles (Class of 1963), dominant lineman who keyed a 35-1 run; Stanley Broadie (’77), who set a freshman rushing record as a fullback at Duke; and the 2008 girls 4x100-meter relay team that won JK’s only state title in track, including coach Cornelius Warren, Melena Buckram O’Neil, Shakeila Hodges, Chantalle Williams Pipkin and Danielle Miller.

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.