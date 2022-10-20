Sacred white bison being returned to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Read full article on original website
Montana History Teacher of the Year will be honored at State Capitol
Eric Chaon of Great Falls will be honored as Montana History Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, November 9
Slightly above average hunter success for west-central Montana’s opener
Hunters in the west-central part of Montana found the first true blast of cold fall weather and a few more animals than in recent years.
Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion
Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
yourbigsky.com
Harry Potter fans will love this Montana Cathedral!
For all the Harry Potter fans in Montana, this cathedral in Helena is a must-see! The church somewhat resembles the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The Cathedral of St. Helena features gothic architecture similar to the enchanting school. The twin spires at over 200 feet give the cathedral that Hogwarts-y feel.
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
Fairfield Sun Times
Woman reported missing after leaving Helena group home
HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who was reportedly last seen leaving a group home in Helena Saturday, Oct. 22. The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kathryn June Ulrich, 27, has diagnosed mental health problems that require medication. There is...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. (Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections.) Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
NBCMontana
Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Helena police locate missing 14-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - People are asked to be on the look out for a missing 14-year-old. The Helena Police Department reports Halo Coggins is a white male who is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue-green eyes. Halo was last seen wearing a black...
