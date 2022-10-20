Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
The Biggest Moment of the Vikings Season to Date
The Minnesota Vikings own a 5-1 record atop the NFC North in a season stuffed to the gills so far with rollercoaster games. In fact, onlookers of the team aren’t quite sure if Minnesota is a decent team getting lucky or a damn good team gradually becoming great. The next 11 weeks will reveal a verdict.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Look: Dalvin Cook Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook got a little too excited after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Now the NFL is punishing him for it. After scoring a 53-yard touchdown in the win over the Dolphins, Cook threw the touchdown ball into the stands....
Kirk Cousins to 49ers Gossip Is Back
Annually, around the start of the offseason, some Minnesota Vikings-themed voices spitball a trade of Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers. That gossip began early this year, even as the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. Such is life with Cousins at quarterback, as the...
PurplePTSD: Trade Possibility, QB in 2023 Draft, Bye Week Prosperity
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – USA Today believes, of all Vikings players, Oli Udoh is...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
An AFC showdown is set to take place on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers will do war with the Miami Dolphins under the lights on the gridiron in a vital matchup between both sides. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Steelers-Dolphins prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
Explained: 8 Strengths of the 2022 Vikings thru 6 Games
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 146 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings strengths through Week 7. Particularly, penalties, turnovers, and the offensive line, among other items, are discussed. Email any feedback —...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 8
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 8 — a home contest versus the Arizona...
Steelers’ Brian Flores Gives An Impactful Boost To Team Before First Return To Miami In Week 7
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an impressive defensive performance in a razor-close game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many players contributed to the 20-18 victory, but some of the crucial plays came from the linebacker position. Their combined efforts are a small sample of what Steelers Linebackers Coach and Senior Defensive Assistant Brian Flores brings to the table ahead of his first game back in Miami.
Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up
MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the...
Best photos from Dolphins' gritty Week 7 win over the Steelers
The Miami Dolphins earned their fourth win of the season on Sunday night, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s offense struggled to move the ball for long points of the game, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nearly had four of his passes intercepted. However, the first drive touchdown and the three field goals were enough due to the performance of the injury-riddled defense.
Tua Tagovailoa set for NFL return after concussion scare: Miami Dolphins QB says he 'not the savour' as team confront losing skid
Tua Tagovailoa returns to a football field for the first time on Sunday since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29. It represents an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to not only get their season back on track - the Dolphins have lost three straight in his absence - but also move on from the truly distressing scenes from that Thursday night game back in Week Four. Not that Tagovailoa himself can recall the events of that night.
Dave Hyde: Tua returns, but so do questions about Dolphins’ struggling offense
Once, and not that long ago, it would feel different. Tua Tagovailoa’s offense would feel like a work-in-progress juggernaut and not like Skylar Thompson’s offense. Mike McDaniel’s creativity would feel on display more than his doubling down on a decision that looked doubly dubious as he explained it. “Hooray,” the Miami Dolphins coach said of his thoughts when the defense intercepted two ...
How to watch Dolphins vs. Steelers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Pittsburgh will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Steelers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a...
Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.
