Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Biggest Moment of the Vikings Season to Date

The Minnesota Vikings own a 5-1 record atop the NFC North in a season stuffed to the gills so far with rollercoaster games. In fact, onlookers of the team aren’t quite sure if Minnesota is a decent team getting lucky or a damn good team gradually becoming great. The next 11 weeks will reveal a verdict.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins to 49ers Gossip Is Back

Annually, around the start of the offseason, some Minnesota Vikings-themed voices spitball a trade of Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers. That gossip began early this year, even as the Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 5-1 record. Such is life with Cousins at quarterback, as the...
Yardbarker

Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: 8 Strengths of the 2022 Vikings thru 6 Games

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 146 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings strengths through Week 7. Particularly, penalties, turnovers, and the offensive line, among other items, are discussed. Email any feedback —...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 8

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 8 — a home contest versus the Arizona...
Yardbarker

Steelers' Brian Flores Gives An Impactful Boost To Team Before First Return To Miami In Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an impressive defensive performance in a razor-close game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many players contributed to the 20-18 victory, but some of the crucial plays came from the linebacker position. Their combined efforts are a small sample of what Steelers Linebackers Coach and Senior Defensive Assistant Brian Flores brings to the table ahead of his first game back in Miami.
FOX Sports

Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up

MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from Dolphins' gritty Week 7 win over the Steelers

The Miami Dolphins earned their fourth win of the season on Sunday night, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s offense struggled to move the ball for long points of the game, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nearly had four of his passes intercepted. However, the first drive touchdown and the three field goals were enough due to the performance of the injury-riddled defense.
SkySports

Tua Tagovailoa set for NFL return after concussion scare: Miami Dolphins QB says he 'not the savour' as team confront losing skid

Tua Tagovailoa returns to a football field for the first time on Sunday since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29. It represents an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to not only get their season back on track - the Dolphins have lost three straight in his absence - but also move on from the truly distressing scenes from that Thursday night game back in Week Four. Not that Tagovailoa himself can recall the events of that night.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Tua returns, but so do questions about Dolphins' struggling offense

Once, and not that long ago, it would feel different. Tua Tagovailoa’s offense would feel like a work-in-progress juggernaut and not like Skylar Thompson’s offense. Mike McDaniel’s creativity would feel on display more than his doubling down on a decision that looked doubly dubious as he explained it. “Hooray,” the Miami Dolphins coach said of his thoughts when the defense intercepted two ...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

