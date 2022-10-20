Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
There are Only 3 Stores in Upstate NY That Sell This OG Candy Bar!
Check out the first candy bar in America! It turns 110 today and I had the best experience making my own. See where you can get this amazing sweet treat in Upstate New York. There are only 3 stores that carry them. Check Out How I Made My Own Sweet...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
The sports card and memorabilia industry is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Appliance Owned by Nearly 50% of America Recalled, Refund Yours!
Widely praised for its efficiency and health benefits, this popular cooking device was invented way back in 1968 but didn't reach consumer-level commercialization until 2010 (John, Family Guide Central). Since then, it's been taking home cook's worlds by storm one recipe at a time. Common recipes for this appliance include: breaded chicken, potato wedges, pork chops, zucchini sticks, breakfast frittatas, and so much more. So, how can something capable of such deliciousness wreak such havoc?
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
Queensbury Walmart, What Happened? 3 Arrested After Trying To Pay!
265 million people shop at Walmart each week. That is a lot of people coming and going, looking through aisles of product, trying on clothing and shopping for the family. With that many people each day, week or month it must be impossible to catch someone stealing from them right? Wrong.
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
New York Pumpkin Carver In Food Network Fight For $25K On Sunday
If you’ve ever carved a Jack-o-Lantern, you know its not as easy as it looks on Instagram. After you’ve cut open the top and scooped the guts out, doing anything more than the absolute basic eyeholes and a mouth can spiral out of control and lead to some very... unique looking pumpkins.
New York’s Top Halloween Movie For Kids Is One Of The Freakiest
To me, there’s a difference between horror movies and Halloween movies. For every Nightmare on Elm Street, Jeepers Creepers, and Hereditary there’s The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Scooby Doo and the Witch’s Ghost. Typically, the line is drawn short of an R rating, but while keeping the spirit of the season.
Love Stewart’s Shops? No Way You Knew All 10 Of These Trivia Questions!
Us New Yorker's love our Stewart's Shops. Is it home state pride? Love of the ice cream? Addiction to the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?. As much as you love Stewart's Shops and as often as you visit your favorite location on a daily basis, how much do you actually know about the chain of convenience store? See how many of the following you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
Almost Every Stewart’s in Upstate NY Has These Relics But Not For Long!
If you run into any Stewart's Shop in the Capital Region, you will see that they have a piece of history in every store. They are usually off to the side and unassuming but they still work. By the end of 2023, they will no longer be available. These Relics...
Adam Sandler’s Turning Stone Ticket Prices Are No Laughing Matter
Tomorrow night, Adam Sandler (“The Cosby Show,” Spanglish, Bedtime Stories) will take the stage at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York after a two-year delay. Sandler was originally set to bring his tour to Turning Stone and then Buffalo on March 15 and April 25, 2020. History scholars will note that those days were a terrible time to try and host numerous large gatherings of people.
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
Chrissie Hynde Had Great Fun But Lost Money on Latest Tour
Chrissie Hynde enjoyed her short, low-key tour of the U.K. but says she lost money in the process, and so it probably won't be repeated. She deliberately avoided playing the Pretenders’ best-known songs with her band His Lordship, booking into venues with capacities of around 200 – which, predictably, sold out – and focusing on material she preferred to perform.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0