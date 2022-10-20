ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State

We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Safety Tips On How To Avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

While the phrase “bank jugging” may be unfamiliar to some, the practice is a common and growing one occurring in Texas neighborhoods. The act is described as a scheme in which thieves sit in parking lots to target victims suspected of having large quantities of paper money. As potential victims leave banks, check-cashing stores, or ATMs, the thief will either take the cash directly from the person, break into their car at the location, or follow them to a new area.
One Prayer Request Yields Two Answered Prayers

Prayer is powerful, and just listing a request on a prayer list sometimes brings an instant answer. The director of Upward Hope Academy found herself in a quandary when the school’s longstanding shop teacher had a great job offer in Houston just as the school year was about to start.
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale

According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems

HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
