Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
travellemming.com
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
Click2Houston.com
From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days
This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!. Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
navarrocountygazette.com
Safety Tips On How To Avoid ‘Bank Jugging’
While the phrase “bank jugging” may be unfamiliar to some, the practice is a common and growing one occurring in Texas neighborhoods. The act is described as a scheme in which thieves sit in parking lots to target victims suspected of having large quantities of paper money. As potential victims leave banks, check-cashing stores, or ATMs, the thief will either take the cash directly from the person, break into their car at the location, or follow them to a new area.
Top dog bakeries in Texas to visit to spoil your pup rotten
We get it, you love your dog and you spoil them as if they're a human baby and you know what? Good for you.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
thepostnewspaper.net
One Prayer Request Yields Two Answered Prayers
Prayer is powerful, and just listing a request on a prayer list sometimes brings an instant answer. The director of Upward Hope Academy found herself in a quandary when the school’s longstanding shop teacher had a great job offer in Houston just as the school year was about to start.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
lavacacountytoday.com
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale
According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
Texas twins escape abusive parents, plight captured on doorbell video
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family’s home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates solar panel problems
HOUSTON – You are probably seeing them on more homes around town. Solar panel systems are exploding in popularity here. The idea is to convert sunlight into electrical energy to use in your home. But some customers are running into issues after they get the panels put on. Solar...
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
