Niner Times
Man arrested for trespassing at UNC Charlotte has been released
The man arrested in the Popp Martin Student Union on Oct. 20, identified as Jordan Timothy Baker, was released on Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m. Baker is 31 years old, 5'10 and was seen wearing pink boots and a pink vest. Baker's arrest occurred on Oct. 20, around 11:40 a.m....
WSOC Charlotte
18-year-old accused of string of violent robberies in Charlotte, warrants say
CHARLOTTE — Kaivon Dashawn Belton, 18, is accused in a string of robberies across Charlotte that targeted several victims on the same day, according to warrants. Belton and a young man attacked, shot and robbed Jose Vazquez, according to warrants. Vazquez said that when he withdrew $1,600 from an...
WBTV
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony secret peeping after hidden cameras found. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Mooresville man...
WBTV
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton on Oct. 22 for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and firearm by a felon.
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
WMBF
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made In Fatal ATM Shooting From July
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says that they have arrested J’wuan Horton, 24, in connection with the July murder of Karen Baker at an ATM. Horton is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Previously (7/21/22):. CMPD detectives...
Multiple arrests made in huge, ongoing York County fentanyl trafficking operation
Authorities made an announcement Monday on a years-long investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization in York County.
WBTV
Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night. Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment. Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a...
WBTV
Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a complaint made by the mother of an autistic child who attends Hurley Elementary School. According to the complaint, the non-verbal six-year-old child was tied to a chair in a classroom by the teacher.
WBTV
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Couple Sentenced to Prison for Stealing from High School Booster Club
CHARLOTTE — The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School athletic booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. The husband was also sentenced for obtaining more than $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover up the theft, says Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
WBTV
Suspect in shooting at Livingstone College now out of hospital and in jail
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men suspected of firing shots during the homecoming concert at Livingstone College in Salisbury last weekend is now out of the hospital and in the Rowan County Detention Center. Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday. Kelly is charged with attempted murder...
WSOC Charlotte
Police: Double homicide-suicide investigation underway in Gaston County after 3 found dead in car
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a car near Dallas in Gaston County Monday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services. Initial reports indicated that the shooting and a car crash happened before 1:30 p.m., police said. A social media post at 1:50 p.m. showed the car that had crashed in the yard. No one reported anything to the police until 3:13 pm., police said.
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
WBTV
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
