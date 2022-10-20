Kind Kindermann: Volleyball star has grown into one of JSU's best personalities

Lena Kindermann, right, celebrates with Jacksonville State volleyball teammates after a winning point. JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — There was a time when Jacksonville State's Lena Kindermann would deliver a big kill on the volleyball court, and she wouldn't react much.

No smile. Very little celebration.

At the time, she was an 18-year-old freshman. She had come all the way to Alabama from Germany, and it was a cultural shift, to say the least. It was such an adjustment she wasn't even certain she wanted to stay after her first season.

Fast forward to now, and Kindermann, a fifth-year player, celebrates a big play as much as anyone in a JSU volleyball jersey. It doesn't matter if she or a teammate was the one who did something good. She has a ready smile for all of her teammates, coaches, staff members and anyone who might want to say "good match” to her.

If you attend a JSU volleyball match and bring a small child who wants to meet a player afterward, Kindermann would be a great choice.

"She's come such a long way," fifth-year JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "She's grown more than any player I've ever coached, on and off the court. It's been really cool to see."

Jacksonville State's Lena Kindermann, left, with teammate Sophie Riemersma after a Gamecock win. JSU Photo

Before JSU, Kindermann attended Sportgymnasium Schwerin in Schwerin, Germany, which is about 1 hour, 20 minutes east of Hamburg, Germany. While there, she had designs on potentially playing volleyball for an American college, although she says, "I wasn't that good in high school."

Nonetheless, she contacted an agency that asked her to send video of her volleyball highlights, and they would help find a match, although she was holding out hope for an NCAA Division I school.

"I was getting a lot of D-II offers and a lot of JUCOs," she said. "I always told myself that if I were to go to America, I would want to play D-I. The first D-I offer I got was JSU, and I took it."

When she arrived on campus, she struggled with the food here because "it's so different." She also struggled to master English.

"I'd say I was semi-fluent," she said. "When we learn English in Germany, we learn it from a German-English teacher, so it's still a lot different, but it got easier and better very quick, just by speaking it every day."

She nearly left.

"I was so sad and homesick," Kindermann said.

She was persuaded to remain, and now she seems very much at home at JSU. She even laughs about how she pranked the team after her freshman season by pretending she was going to leave before pulling a switch and letting them know she would stay.

A 6-foot-2 outside hitter, Kindermann has thrived under Garvey, who arrived at JSU shortly after she chose to play for the Gamecocks. He has coached her all five of her seasons with the Gamecocks and watched her become a three-time all-conference performer. Her 1,595 career kills rank second in school history to the 1,897 that Abbey Breit compiled in 2004-07.

"In her freshman year, Lena was a good player but she didn't have a lot of self-confidence, on or off the court," Garvey said. "I think that's been the coolest thing to see — not only for her game to get better and better and better every year she's been here but to grow to be a confident person now in any situation. She believes in herself."

Jacksonville State's Lena Kindermann displays the tattoo on her left forearm: Remember who you are Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

With the renewed confidence, the quick smile and her friendly demeanor, she doesn't find it hard to fit in here. She seems to especially enjoy meeting new people and showing them that their initial impressions of her might be wrong.

"I just like to think of myself as a nicer person than you'd expect me to be because I know whenever people encounter me for the first time, a lot of people say that I'm intimidating or think that I'm really mean or whatever," she said. "Then they get to know me and they find out that I'm like the nicest person around. I don't like being mean or talking bad about anyone."

Teammate Claire Ochs has known Kindermann since the spring when both played for the JSU beach volleyball squad. She's known of her longer than that, as Ochs played four years at former Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri, before transferring to JSU for her final season.

"It's been really fun playing with Lena," Ochs said. "It is funny how she said that people are intimidated by her when you first meet her, because I definitely was. I've played against her before, so I've definitely known how she plays, how hard she plays and how hard she hits the ball.

"Learning how hard she works and just how good of a teammate she is and how she pushes people, she's made me a better player. That's been a fun experience."

Kindermann has a tattoo on her left forearm, with a motto that seems to help remind herself of what's important: "Remember who you are”.

"In my past I've had a lot of different issues in my private life. I don't want to go into too much detail about it, but one is I was being bullied for a long, long time just for being who I was," she said. "I was really insecure for most of my time, including my freshman year and probably my sophomore year here. Then I started growing more confident and believing I could do it. That's when I got better."

She emphasized that nobody at JSU has mistreated her or bullied her.

"It was not at JSU," she said. "Not at JSU at all."

This is Kindermann's final season, and she says she's much more interested in enjoying her friendships here and having a championship season than getting any records or all-conference honors. Garvey confirmed that she's sincere about that.

He also said it's hard to contemplate coaching a team next year that doesn't have Kindermann on the roster. After all, she's been part of every one of his JSU volleyball matches.

"Sometimes you can take a great player for granted, but I think me and the team don't," he said. "We know that players like her come around very rarely. So, it's awesome to have her here."