WJLA
MCPS becomes largest electrified school bus fleet in US after addition of 61 busses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Highland Electric Fleets, Inc. on Monday celebrated the recent addition of 61 electric school buses. This brings the total number of electric busses to 86 for the school district -- making MCPS the largest electrified school bus fleet...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
WJLA
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Reston raised $240,000 in donations
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is working with the Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias. 7News' Adrianna Hopkins hosted Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Reston Town Square Park. It’s personal for Adrianna because she’s watched both of her grandmothers suffer...
WJLA
'The little things count' | Arlington girl collects technology for Ukrainian refugees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — An Arlington girl, Sophie Moret, is helping to make a difference in the lives of Ukrainian refugees. She’s doing it by collecting donations that will help students in need as they begin school again. “Originally when the war was starting, I was thinking what...
WJLA
Stafford High School to resume classes Monday after 'flu-like' illness outbreak: Officials
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Classes at Stafford High School are set to resume Monday after a "flu-like" illness outbreak last week, according to school administrators. About 1,000 students out of Stafford High School's nearly 2,100 student body population were out due to " flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms," the school system said last Friday.
WJLA
'Here to take him home again': Virginia family searching for new dog makes incredible find
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A family looking to adopt a new dog was reunited with their lost pet in Fairfax County, Virginia last week. The family perused through adoption kennels at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter recently but no particular pup caught their eye, the shelter posted on Facebook.
WJLA
Schools squander tens of millions of dollars meant to secure online systems | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sent public schools and libraries across the country $855.19 million in 2021 to secure their online networks and expand internet access. Federal audits show recipients wasted $62.2 million –-- or 7% --- of it. 7News’ review of FCC financial records...
WJLA
VIDEO: 2 men opened fire at each other in downtown Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for two men who got into a daytime shootout in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. The men opened fire at each other in the area of Veterans Plaza at the corner of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive --- a very busy part of Silver Spring.
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center; police on scene
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — One person is injured after a shooting near a shopping center located in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County, Va. Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said the person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body...
WJLA
WATCH: Contee, Bowser update the shooting of a child, 2 men in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 4-year-old child was wounded in the crossfire of a shootout in NW DC Monday night. Two men were also shot and one of those was arrested. D.C. Police tell 7News that the two men are conscious and breathing. WATCH: Kevin Lewis has the latest at...
WJLA
6 juveniles identified in connection to Metrobus attack caught on video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six juveniles have been identified after a Southeast D.C. woman was assaulted on a Metrobus on Oct. 17, sources tell 7News. The juveniles' information has been sent over to the Office of the Attorney General for further action. According to D.C. courts, juvenile cases have to...
WJLA
Metro board to address development deal near Chinatown at Thursday meeting
WASHINGTON (7News) — During a time when Metro says it desperately needs more money, the transit agency may not get as much as expected from a deal involving its former headquarters building, according to Metro documents. Two years ago, Metro signed an agreement in which a developer promised to...
WJLA
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
WJLA
Planet Word celebrates 2 years with Community Day celebration
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Planet Word ahead of its big 2-year Community Day celebration, taking place this Sunday. Learn more at planetwordmuseum.org.
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
WJLA
Arlington Co. Police investigating 23 car vandalism cases across 24 hours
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police are investigating a string of 23 car vandalism cases that occurred across a 24 hour span last week they believe are connected. These incidents happened mostly in the Ballston and Courthouse areas of the city Thursday night and Friday morning. Kenneth Pierce's...
WJLA
39-year-old dies after pedestrian crash in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 39-year-old man is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in Montgomery County over the weekend, according to Montgomery County officials. At around 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the...
WJLA
Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman
WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
WJLA
New photos released of suspect who hit, robbed woman at DC Metro station: MTPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — New surveillance pictures of the suspect wanted for allegedly hitting and robbing a woman at the Columbia Heights Metro station were released Sunday by the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The incident happened Saturday at around 7 p.m., MTPD said. The suspect hit a 54-year-old woman...
WJLA
Halloween thrifting: Tips to get top-notch costume without paying top-dollar
WASHINGTON (7News) — Inflation is impacting grocery store bills, Halloween candy and costumes. 7News’ Victoria Sanchez stopped by Goodwill in Hayfield and checked in with an expert on how to dress up without breaking the bank. Goodwill of Greater Washington’s in-house thrift fashion influencer has an eye for...
