Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

MCPS becomes largest electrified school bus fleet in US after addition of 61 busses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and Highland Electric Fleets, Inc. on Monday celebrated the recent addition of 61 electric school buses. This brings the total number of electric busses to 86 for the school district -- making MCPS the largest electrified school bus fleet...
WJLA

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Reston raised $240,000 in donations

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is working with the Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias. 7News' Adrianna Hopkins hosted Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Reston Town Square Park. It’s personal for Adrianna because she’s watched both of her grandmothers suffer...
RESTON, VA
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
WJLA

Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman

WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
WASHINGTON, DC

