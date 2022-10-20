ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
ESPN

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. A quick pump fake froze one of the rushers. Fields drifted...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chargers limping into the bye week in search of answers

It would be an understatement to say the Los Angeles Chargers are limping into their bye week. Brandon Staley and his coaching staffs ability to weather injuries will undergo one of its biggest challenges after Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Bolts were already missing linebacker Joey Bosa...
ESPN

Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up

MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. --  For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the Dolphins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Etienne's fumble 'put a damper' on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --  Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

Tom Brady hosts young fan and his family at Bucs-Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hosted 9-year-old George Cogdill, who is battling an autoimmune condition called Henoch-Schonlein purpura, and his family on Sunday as the Bucs prepared to take on the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion treated the family from Pinewood, South Carolina --...
TAMPA, FL

