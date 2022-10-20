ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Man shot while leaving bar, won’t ID suspects

A was man shot over the weekend while leaving a Hudson Street bar. According to a press release from Columbus Police, at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, the victim—a 31 year-old man—was leaving a bar located on East Hudson Street when a car pulled up. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. Just before 8 p.m., Columbus police officers went to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive, just south of Westerville, on the report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 17-year-old girl shot in back in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old indicted in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was indicted Thursday in connection to a double homicide in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Omarion King, of Columbus, was formally accused of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court about a week after being arrested and charged with fatally shooting two men in the 1300 block of Atcheson Street […]
COLUMBUS, OH

