60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
Police searching for homicide suspect from July shooting in Southeast Side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau is asking for help to locate a teenager, who is charged with aggravated murder. On July 7 at around 7 p.m., 19-year-old Justus Robertson and several other gunmen, allegedly shot and killed Christopher Roberts, 21, in an ambush attack at the 4900 block of […]
FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
614now.com
Man shot while leaving bar, won’t ID suspects
A was man shot over the weekend while leaving a Hudson Street bar. According to a press release from Columbus Police, at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, the victim—a 31 year-old man—was leaving a bar located on East Hudson Street when a car pulled up. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.
cwcolumbus.com
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
Mother pleads for closure six years after son’s shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is again asking for community assistance in a homicide that took place six years ago this week. On October 27, 2016, Columbus police responded to a shooting on the city’s west side. At 8:45 p.m., officers located David Lee Hodge, who had been shot several times […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Man dead, suspect in custody after stabbing in northeast Columbus
Police arrested 26-year-old Brandarius Agnew not far from the scene of the stabbing. He is charged with murder.
myfox28columbus.com
7 months after apartment complex goes into receivership, tenant seeing a difference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bobby Richards said he is no longer worried when he walks through his Colonial Village neighborhood more than six months after the apartment complex was ordered to be fixed up and sold. "It's getting better, it's getting a whole lot better," Richards said. In March...
Man attacks employee, steals gaming systems from Columbus electronics store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who attacked an employee and stole gaming systems from an electronics store on Tuesday. The unidentified suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked the lone employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division […]
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. Just before 8 p.m., Columbus police officers went to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive, just south of Westerville, on the report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers […]
Franklin County coroner to retire after eight years in office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After eight years of autopsy analyses and guiding grieving families, the Franklin County Coroner is hanging up her hat. Dr. Anahi Ortiz, first appointed as coroner in 2014, announced in an email Thursday her plans to retire from the role on Nov. 11, touting her eight-year tenure serving residents of Franklin […]
Police: 17-year-old girl shot in back in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the girl with...
Questions arise surrounding backgrounds of some lateral Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police currently has about 1,800 officers on the streets which is about 180 less than they are budgeted. One way the city is working to help bolster staffing levels is to accept transfers from other departments. A class of 10 laterals graduated from a shortened academy program last week.
WSYX ABC6
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – 34-Year-Old Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Around 5 pm Pickaway County sheriff’s department deputy attempted to stop a Cadillac heading south on US-23 for a traffic violation, when he turned on his lights the vehicle sped up. Just minutes after the deputy realized that the suspect was not going to stop he...
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
19-year-old indicted in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was indicted Thursday in connection to a double homicide in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Omarion King, of Columbus, was formally accused of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court about a week after being arrested and charged with fatally shooting two men in the 1300 block of Atcheson Street […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus family marks tragic anniversary of young father's death, calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is marking the tragic anniversary of her son's death while continuing her fight for justice. James Johnson was shot and killed two years ago at a Sunoco gas station on Sullivant Avenue. Thursday evening, his family held a vigil at the very...
