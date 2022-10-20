Details Emerge for Two New Honeygrow Locations in 2023

A mere week after announcing its Plymouth Meeting Mall outpost, hometown hero Honeygrow has unveiled another two locations, one of which will be in the former Wyomissing branch of M&T Bank at 2715 North Meridian Blvd, due to open winter 2023, according to the Delaware County Daily Times . The other location, due to open summer 2023, will be in Broomall.

A spokesperson for Honeygrow did not immediately return a request for comment.

Last Thursday, Oct 14, What Now Philadelphia reported that Honeygrow will be joining a development at Plymouth Meeting Mall sometime during the summer or fall of 2023. At the time, Honeygrow founder and CEO Justin Rosenberg said, “We’re beyond excited to be a part of this project and adjacent to our friends at Shake Shack off of Germantown Pike. To be a part of the Plymouth Meeting community has been a long time coming and we’re proud to finally be able to do so.”

Honeygrow’s next opening, slated for Oct 28 in Providence Town Center, will be its 30th, and according to the Delaware County Daily Times , the company is currently developing another 12 locations throughout the region.

In a statement, Rosenberg said “We’re excited to continue to build the brand and provide a fun, creative menu and experience that is distinct from other concepts. With each new restaurant we’ve opened since 2020, we’ve continued to outperform our projections and are extraordinarily grateful for the market receptions that we’ve experienced,” adding, “Our goal is to continue to exceed the expectations of our guests and continue to provide something unique yet approachable, fun yet nourishing, across all communities that we have an opportunity to be a part of.”

