Police Hold Active Shooter Training At Mount Kisco Elementary School
A training exercise was held at an elementary school in Northern Westchester to prepare police and first responders for active shooter incidents. The training was held on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at the Mount Kisco Elementary School at 47 West Hyatt Ave., according to Westchester County Police. At the school,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County tops state job growth
ALBANY – Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley rose by 34,700 or 4.6 percent, to 795,700 over the year in September, the State Labor Department reported. Sullivan County ranked number one in new jobs with 9.1 percent growth. The Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area ranked second in the region with...
myrye.com
Milton Harbor Dredging to Begin
On Friday, the City of Rye announced the dredging of Milton Harbor will begin next week, as expected. The dredge will be conducted by H&L Contracting, LLC. of Hauppauge. The mobilization will begin this coming week with the actual dredging expected to begin the week of October 31st. Work will take place during low tides.
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
Delaware Co. woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a physical dispute at a residence in Delaware County.
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another large distribution center planned for Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Land is being cleared for a large distribution center off East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill. The structure, behind a QuickChek convenience store and next to a Holiday Inn Express in a location called Med Parc, is being constructed by RDM Development. One...
Beloved Wappingers Lacrosse Coach Passes Away From Cancer
If you have played an organized sport, you most likely know the incredible camaraderie that you form with your team and your coaching staff. You spend hours working together, bettering yourselves which each other, setting out personal goals while striving towards success as a team. If you were lucky, you had a great coach that inspired you, made you feel safe on the team, and pushed you to be the best athlete and teammate you could be. If you asked what kind of coach Conrad Michael Burke was to his players, they would probably say all that and more.
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
Former Dutchess County Corrections Officer Arrested and Charged for Assault
A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer was arrested recently for the alleged assault of an inmate during the time of his employment. 32-year-old, Taj Everly of Cortlandt Manor is the former officer in question. The alleged incident took place back on May 28, 2020. Mr. Everly is charged with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mayor and good Samaritan help get residents out of smoke-filled building
POUGHKEEPSIE – On Sunday morning, Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison helped evacuate the residents of two apartments in a structure that was filling with smoke. His efforts were aided by a good Samaritan who called 911 to report the fire alarm that could be heard from hundreds of feet away.
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Mac-Less in Wappingers – Popular Mac N’ Cheese Spot Closes Dutchess County Location
Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed
If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
Crash at Orange County traffic circle damages 2 cars
Fort Montgomery Fire Department members along with other police and EMS agencies responded to the crash at the Long Mountain traffic circle.
