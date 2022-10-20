ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Sullivan County tops state job growth

ALBANY – Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley rose by 34,700 or 4.6 percent, to 795,700 over the year in September, the State Labor Department reported. Sullivan County ranked number one in new jobs with 9.1 percent growth. The Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area ranked second in the region with...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Milton Harbor Dredging to Begin

On Friday, the City of Rye announced the dredging of Milton Harbor will begin next week, as expected. The dredge will be conducted by H&L Contracting, LLC. of Hauppauge. The mobilization will begin this coming week with the actual dredging expected to begin the week of October 31st. Work will take place during low tides.
RYE, NY
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Beloved Wappingers Lacrosse Coach Passes Away From Cancer

If you have played an organized sport, you most likely know the incredible camaraderie that you form with your team and your coaching staff. You spend hours working together, bettering yourselves which each other, setting out personal goals while striving towards success as a team. If you were lucky, you had a great coach that inspired you, made you feel safe on the team, and pushed you to be the best athlete and teammate you could be. If you asked what kind of coach Conrad Michael Burke was to his players, they would probably say all that and more.
FISHKILL, NY
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State

A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
YONKERS, NY
Shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
NEWBURGH, NY
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY

