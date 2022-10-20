Seminole Gulf Railway badly damaged by Ian, needs $28M in repairs

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – Where the railroad tracks meet the river in Fort Myers, there’s yet another example of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

The storm pushed the tracks clear off the pilings over the river. The damage to the Seminole Gulf Railway is extensive.

“There are four bridges that have been totally destroyed,” Robert Fay, whose family owns and operates the railway, explained. “Three of them are on the southern side of the Caloosahatchee River, here in Lee County.”

“Then the bridge over the Peace River in Desoto County, just north of Arcadia, is also completely destroyed,” he added.

“It’s a hit, personally,” Fay said. “This is my family’s livelihood. This is what we do.”

But as Fay explained, it’s also a hit to the region as a whole. The railway operates the Murder Mystery Dinner Train, but more importantly, brings all sorts of supplies to the region, including building materials.

“The faster we can rebuild these bridges, the railroad can be back open, and we can transport the necessary goods as part of the critical infrastructure to rebuild Pine Island, to rebuild Fort Myers Beach, to rebuild Island Park,” Fay explained.

But the cost to rebuild the railway is not cheap. Fay said the initial estimate is about $28 million dollars. Although it is privately owned and operated, Fay said they need public support – emergency funds – to fix it all.

That plea was made to elected leaders who traveled on the train Thursday to see the damage.

“Everything just doesn’t come down I-75. A lot of product does come through on the freight line here,” U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds said. “It’s really now sitting down and trying to diagnose this issue. What are the ways government can be helpful to resolve it?”

“For the county, we’re looking at: what does our economic profile look like going forward,” Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli said. “This is a piece – a very important piece – of that economic profile.”

Fay said it’s not entirely clear what government assistance might look like. The railway has been in contact with FDOT, but they haven’t secured any funding yet.

The main line for the railway runs from north Naples to Arcadia. Fixing it will take at least a month and a half, maybe more, Fay explained. He said it all depends on how much help they can get.

“This is an unusual circumstance, this is a catastrophic circumstance, and we’re seeking emergency funding immediately to get the railroad back on track,” he said.

Fay said debris from the rail line was scattered throughout the area during the storm. If any ended up on your property, call them at 239-275-6060, and they’ll pick it up for you.