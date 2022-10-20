Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Five Former Redbank Valley Players Suit Up in Westminster’s Win over Grove City
GROVE CITY, Pa. Sharon’s graduate Tylon Eilam had 101 yards receiving for Westminster, and five Redbank Valley graduates suited up in the Titans’ 24-17 win over Grove City. Former Bulldogs Joe Mansfield and Coltin Bartley had one tackle each for Westminster, while Kobe Bonanno (3 tackles), Dalton Bish...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 22 D9/10 Football: Elk County Catholic Tops Sheffield; Kennedy Catholic, General McLane Triumph
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Noah Cherry ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns and also had a 42-yard passing touchdown as Elk County Catholic raced to a 55-8 win over Sheffield. Elk County Catholic led 41-0 at halftime. Cherry scored on runs of 47, 20, 8, and 10 yards and...
Will Sunday’s high temps break records in NE Ohio or west Pa.?
High pressure over the Valley Sunday will lead to even warmer temperatures into Monday. Will there be any high temperature records broken in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania?
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver
Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
d9and10sports.com
Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
$1 million YSU gift prompts naming of atrium
The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni.
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb
PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMJ.com
PENNDOT: Mercer County averages more than 100 crashes involving deer annually
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to help keep you from becoming one of the 100 or so drivers involved in a traffic accident involving a deer this season. Every Autumn deer are on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways. Statistics for the past five years...
WFMJ.com
Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line
A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
explore venango
Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough
A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side
There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning.
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
Code Orange air quality alert in place for parts of Allegheny County Sunday
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Code Orange Air Quality Day is in effect Sunday in the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced. “A strong temperature inversion overnight and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the...
