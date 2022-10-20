ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver

Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
INDUSTRY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Complete Player: Oil City’s Knox Takes Records in Stride as Oilers Prepare for Playoffs

OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox has garnered attention from all corners of the country for his rushing accolades this season. The numbers are staggering – Knox has rushed for at least 400 yards in a game six times and narrowly missed the feat in the Oilers’ most recent win against Titusville (395). He broke a record previously held by current Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry, who accomplished the feat four times during his senior season at Yulee (Fla.).
OIL CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty

Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line

A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls

Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
EDINBORO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
MEADVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough

A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
WILKINSBURG, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening

(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

