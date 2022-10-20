Read full article on original website
GOLD BEACH — A man whose boat stopped working off the turbulent coast of Gold Beach was rescued Sunday, Oct. 23 after an Aquatic Marine Safety Officer swam out to him, saving his life, the Curry County Sheriff's Office said. Around 2:00 p.m., the Curry County Sheriff's Office received...
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
kqennewsradio.com
VAN TAKES OUT POWER POLE, LEADING TO NEARLY THREE-HOUR POWER OUTAGE
A van striking a power pole in the 1800 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard led to a nearly three-hour power outage for residents of northeast Roseburg on Friday. The eastbound vehicle took out the pole adjacent to a gas station and convenience store at 4:32 p.m. While the van had significant damage, the driver was apparently not hurt. The man told an employee of The News Review that he had fallen asleep after working a 12-hour shift at his job.
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR MARIJUANA AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL
A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana at Joseph Lane Middle School on Northeast Vine Street on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:15 a.m. the 14-year old male was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana vape pen. He was released after being given the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII reckless driving incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said shortly after 10:00 p.m. the 25-year old wrecked his sedan in the 1400 block of Northwest Keasey Street. Officers said he was clearly intoxicated and showed signs of impairment. The man consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. He was arrested and transported to corrections where he was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless driving.
rmef.org
Oregon Needs Help Solving Fourth Elk Poaching Case in October
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers need your help finding who is behind the poaching of a bull elk in the southwest corner of the state. Investigators say dispatch received a report of an elk carcass near “Big Bend” in the small community of Illahe in Curry County. Troopers found a 6×5 elk that someone shot and left the meat to waste.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
oregontoday.net
Murder Charge Dismissed, Oct. 20
A 28-year old female, declared an extremely dangerous person with a mental illness, has had a murder charge from a 2019 homicide at North Bend dropped by the Coos County District Attorney. According to a news release from DA R. Paul Frasier, he petitioned the court to dismiss the murder case in order to have Alexis Marie Bergquist committed to the State Hospital under the jurisdiction and supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board. Bergquist was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in the death of her mother Ramona Matthews. Frasier says the move to dismiss is required under Oregon Law. “In the case involving Ms. Bergquist, shortly after she was charged, it was determined that due to her mental illness she was not able to aid and assist in her defense. The court ordered that she be committed to the State Hospital for treatment.” Bergquist has remained in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille until Oct. 18, 2022. She is now back at the State Hospital.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER ALLEGED CHASE AND ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged chase and elude incident late Wednesday night. A DCSO report said just before midnight a deputy saw a sedan traveling west on Upper Smith River Road in the Drain area and observed it commit a vehicle code violation. The deputy said the vehicle accelerated once it passed his patrol vehicle. The deputy turned his vehicle around and attempted to overtake the sedan, which was allegedly traveling at speeds ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour.
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
