ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Seattle

A new law to protect election workers gets its first test in Washington state

A Washington state law now makes it a felony to harass election workers online — but it's unclear if it will be enough to combat the threats election officials have already started receiving in their inboxes.Driving the news: The Legislature updated the state's cyberstalking law earlier this year to increase criminal penalties for those who use the internet to target election workers.The new law, which took effect in June, makes such behavior a class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison or a $10,000 fine. Before, such harassment was generally considered a gross misdemeanor, punishable by a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

First look: Federal program tackles post-Ian homelessness

A new Department of Housing and Urban Development program is allocating $6.8 million to Florida to fight post-disaster displacement following Hurricane Ian, officials told Axios. The big picture: The Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing program is a response to gaps in disaster federal funding distribution, which typically leaves populations already experiencing...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Richmond

No, Virginia, there’s no new COVID vaccine mandate

An advisory panel voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC's schedule of childhood immunizations, but that doesn't mean the shot will be required in Virginia or anywhere else.Why it matters: Misinformation surrounding the decision spread widely last week, including in a tweet by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who vowed to fight the non-existent mandate.Be smart: The decision only means that the shots will be added to guidance about what immunizations are recommended at what age.The only way for the vaccine to become mandatory in Virginia would be by a vote of the General Assembly or a decision by the state Board of Health, which would require a 60-day public comment period.Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert noted neither avenue was likely any time soon.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

GOP's Murkowski and Democrat Peltola endorse each other in Alaska races

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections. The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state. Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican...
ALASKA STATE
Axios Denver

These are the prominent 2020 election deniers on the ballot in Colorado's midterm election

Election deniers will appear on the ballot in nearly every state this midterm — including at least five in Colorado who have rejected the 2020 election outcome or questioned the results.Why it matters: The depth of the skepticism about the voting system, even as evidence shows elections are largely secure, demonstrates the threat level to democracy and raises the stakes of the 2022 election.Zoom in: The issue is most evident in Colorado's governor race, where Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl has questioned the 2020 election and picked Danny Moore, an election denier, as her lieutenant governor.Ganahl initially refused to comment on...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Florida governor debate: DeSantis won't answer 2024 taunts

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) repeatedly refused to reply to former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) at Monday's debate when asked whether he'd run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Monday night was the only debate in the Florida governor race, considered a likely Republican win this midterms elections cycle by the Cook Political Report.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Three Utah House races to watch

Most of Utah's legislative seats are in districts that are safely red or blue, but here are three House races that could get interesting. District 69: Incumbent Rep. Phil Lyman (R) vs. Davina Smith (D) Details: Longtime conservative representative Phil Lyman is facing his most serious challenge in recent memory...
UTAH STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas candidates face off for gubernatorial debate

Arkansas' three gubernatorial candidates met Friday morning to debate the issues, barb opponents and make their case to be elected the state's leader.The big picture: It was the first and only time Arkansans have seen all three candidates face one another and answer the same questions in this election cycle.Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. have debated before.Why it matters: The next governor will inherit a record revenue surplus and statewide economic opportunity. But they'll also have to grapple with poor health statistics, low education scores, climbing crime rates and a role in the country's culture...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios Denver

Ron DeSantis endorses Joe O'Dea after Trump snub

Colorado U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea is getting a boost from the national Republican Party as the midterm approaches. Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed O'Dea and recorded an automated phone call for the campaign, saying "I've watched Joe from a distance. And I'm impressed." Republican National Committee...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Cardona: Ed Dept. "moving full speed ahead" with student loan relief prep

The Biden administration is "moving full speed ahead" with preparations for its student loan forgiveness plan, Education Secretary Cardona said in a USA Today op-ed published Saturday. Why it matters: A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the plan on Friday to allow a lawsuit from six Republican states against President...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Georgia among "Battery Belt" states to receive grant money

Georgia gave Hollywood competition for the film production industry. Will it do the same to Texas and Michigan for electric vehicles?. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Energy last week awarded $2.8 billion to 21 projects — including one in east Georgia — building the country's so-called "Battery Belt."
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Outside group gets dirty in attacks against Gunnigle

As Election Day approaches, more negative yard signs and television commercials are sprouting up across the Valley, and they're often coming from independent expenditure (IE) groups that are hard to hold accountable.Why it matters: These groups, which back specific candidates but aren't associated with them, have some anonymity, sometimes resulting in nastier attacks and misleading tactics.Driving the news: An IE group put up signs last week featuring a mugshot of Democrat county attorney candidate Julie Gunnigle's campaign manager, Bruce Franks Jr., and noting that he'd been arrested for assaulting an officer.Franks was arrested at a racial justice protest in 2020,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Raleigh

Local limelight: North Carolina state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri

Welcome back to Local Limelight, where we talk to influential people in the community. This week’s feature is North Carolina state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, the deputy minority leader in the chamber and a representative of Raleigh. Here are his picks:🌮 Favorite local place to eat: Taqueria El Portal, inside a bp gas station on Capital Boulevard. Plus: You can watch them make handmade tortillas in the shop! ⚽ What the Triangle is missing: A Major League Soccer team. 📧 First read in the morning: Four newsletters. Axios Raleigh, NC Insider, Politico Playbook, NC Tribune.📖 Last great book he read: "Soul...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Detroit

Commutes are down from 2019

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe pandemic shaved a couple of minutes off your drive (or ride) to work.What's happening: The average one-way commute in Metro Detroit was 1.3 minutes shorter in 2021 than 2019, according to the latest U.S. Census data.Why it matters: More people working from home has reshaped the traditional back-and-forth commute.Michigan's at-home workforce exploded from 4.5% in 2019 to 16.4%, in 2021, according to Census data.Zoom out: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Nationwide, the average one-way work trip in 2021 was two minutes shorter than in 2019.What we're watching: The Renaissance Center — our region's largest office complex — has been mostly working remotely for two years.General Motors decision last month to bring salaried workers back in-office three days a week was recalled after immediate backlash from employees. A more regular, in-person presence could boost the central business district, but how much of an uptick is still unknown, Crain's Detroit reports.Go deeper: The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona

Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Massachusetts online sports betting rollout in question

Nearly two-dozen companies have expressed interest in a temporary online sports betting license in Massachusetts, confirming suspicions that regulators will have their plates full as they review applications and roll out the industry by March. Driving the news: Regulators gave prospective applicants until Oct. 17 to fill out a "scoping...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy