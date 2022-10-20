Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A new law to protect election workers gets its first test in Washington state
A Washington state law now makes it a felony to harass election workers online — but it's unclear if it will be enough to combat the threats election officials have already started receiving in their inboxes.Driving the news: The Legislature updated the state's cyberstalking law earlier this year to increase criminal penalties for those who use the internet to target election workers.The new law, which took effect in June, makes such behavior a class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison or a $10,000 fine. Before, such harassment was generally considered a gross misdemeanor, punishable by a...
First look: Federal program tackles post-Ian homelessness
A new Department of Housing and Urban Development program is allocating $6.8 million to Florida to fight post-disaster displacement following Hurricane Ian, officials told Axios. The big picture: The Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing program is a response to gaps in disaster federal funding distribution, which typically leaves populations already experiencing...
2 right-wing activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall scheme
Two right-wing activists each pleaded guilty in a Cleveland court Monday to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud over false robocalls ahead of the 2020 election in Ohio, prosecutors announced. Driving the news: Jacob Wohl, 24, and Jack Burkman, 56, were indicted in October 2020 in connection with a scheme...
No, Virginia, there’s no new COVID vaccine mandate
An advisory panel voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC's schedule of childhood immunizations, but that doesn't mean the shot will be required in Virginia or anywhere else.Why it matters: Misinformation surrounding the decision spread widely last week, including in a tweet by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who vowed to fight the non-existent mandate.Be smart: The decision only means that the shots will be added to guidance about what immunizations are recommended at what age.The only way for the vaccine to become mandatory in Virginia would be by a vote of the General Assembly or a decision by the state Board of Health, which would require a 60-day public comment period.Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert noted neither avenue was likely any time soon.
GOP's Murkowski and Democrat Peltola endorse each other in Alaska races
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections. The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state. Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican...
State Sen. Burt Jones faces Dem. Charlie Bailey in lieutenant governor race
In the Georgia lieutenant governor's race Democrat Charlie Bailey has tried to center the election on Republican opponent, state Sen. Burt Jones’ participation in the slate of Republican electors who “certified” a Trump 2020 victory. But Jones, who has raised six times the amount of money as...
These are the prominent 2020 election deniers on the ballot in Colorado's midterm election
Election deniers will appear on the ballot in nearly every state this midterm — including at least five in Colorado who have rejected the 2020 election outcome or questioned the results.Why it matters: The depth of the skepticism about the voting system, even as evidence shows elections are largely secure, demonstrates the threat level to democracy and raises the stakes of the 2022 election.Zoom in: The issue is most evident in Colorado's governor race, where Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl has questioned the 2020 election and picked Danny Moore, an election denier, as her lieutenant governor.Ganahl initially refused to comment on...
Florida governor debate: DeSantis won't answer 2024 taunts
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) repeatedly refused to reply to former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) at Monday's debate when asked whether he'd run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Monday night was the only debate in the Florida governor race, considered a likely Republican win this midterms elections cycle by the Cook Political Report.
Scoop: Democrats deploy Biden and Obama to lock down Pennsylvania
President Biden and former President Obama will barnstorm the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas on Nov. 5 with the party's nominees for Pennsylvania governor and Senate, according to a Democrat with direct knowledge of the plans. Why it matters: In the final days before the midterms, Democrats are deploying their party's...
Three Utah House races to watch
Most of Utah's legislative seats are in districts that are safely red or blue, but here are three House races that could get interesting. District 69: Incumbent Rep. Phil Lyman (R) vs. Davina Smith (D) Details: Longtime conservative representative Phil Lyman is facing his most serious challenge in recent memory...
Arkansas candidates face off for gubernatorial debate
Arkansas' three gubernatorial candidates met Friday morning to debate the issues, barb opponents and make their case to be elected the state's leader.The big picture: It was the first and only time Arkansans have seen all three candidates face one another and answer the same questions in this election cycle.Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. have debated before.Why it matters: The next governor will inherit a record revenue surplus and statewide economic opportunity. But they'll also have to grapple with poor health statistics, low education scores, climbing crime rates and a role in the country's culture...
Arizona's congressional seats up for grabs as GOP looks to make gains
Several congressional races are up for grabs as Republicans look to win some Democrat-controlled House seats. The big picture: Republicans are hoping anti-Democratic sentiment and favorable changes from last year's redistricting process can help them regain the majority in Arizona's U.S. House delegation. Here's our roundup of the most competitive...
Ron DeSantis endorses Joe O'Dea after Trump snub
Colorado U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea is getting a boost from the national Republican Party as the midterm approaches. Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed O'Dea and recorded an automated phone call for the campaign, saying "I've watched Joe from a distance. And I'm impressed." Republican National Committee...
Cardona: Ed Dept. "moving full speed ahead" with student loan relief prep
The Biden administration is "moving full speed ahead" with preparations for its student loan forgiveness plan, Education Secretary Cardona said in a USA Today op-ed published Saturday. Why it matters: A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the plan on Friday to allow a lawsuit from six Republican states against President...
Georgia among "Battery Belt" states to receive grant money
Georgia gave Hollywood competition for the film production industry. Will it do the same to Texas and Michigan for electric vehicles?. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Energy last week awarded $2.8 billion to 21 projects — including one in east Georgia — building the country's so-called "Battery Belt."
Outside group gets dirty in attacks against Gunnigle
As Election Day approaches, more negative yard signs and television commercials are sprouting up across the Valley, and they're often coming from independent expenditure (IE) groups that are hard to hold accountable.Why it matters: These groups, which back specific candidates but aren't associated with them, have some anonymity, sometimes resulting in nastier attacks and misleading tactics.Driving the news: An IE group put up signs last week featuring a mugshot of Democrat county attorney candidate Julie Gunnigle's campaign manager, Bruce Franks Jr., and noting that he'd been arrested for assaulting an officer.Franks was arrested at a racial justice protest in 2020,...
Local limelight: North Carolina state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri
Welcome back to Local Limelight, where we talk to influential people in the community. This week’s feature is North Carolina state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, the deputy minority leader in the chamber and a representative of Raleigh. Here are his picks:🌮 Favorite local place to eat: Taqueria El Portal, inside a bp gas station on Capital Boulevard. Plus: You can watch them make handmade tortillas in the shop! ⚽ What the Triangle is missing: A Major League Soccer team. 📧 First read in the morning: Four newsletters. Axios Raleigh, NC Insider, Politico Playbook, NC Tribune.📖 Last great book he read: "Soul...
Commutes are down from 2019
Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe pandemic shaved a couple of minutes off your drive (or ride) to work.What's happening: The average one-way commute in Metro Detroit was 1.3 minutes shorter in 2021 than 2019, according to the latest U.S. Census data.Why it matters: More people working from home has reshaped the traditional back-and-forth commute.Michigan's at-home workforce exploded from 4.5% in 2019 to 16.4%, in 2021, according to Census data.Zoom out: Traffic congestion is down about 27% across major U.S. cities' downtowns compared to pre-pandemic levels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Nationwide, the average one-way work trip in 2021 was two minutes shorter than in 2019.What we're watching: The Renaissance Center — our region's largest office complex — has been mostly working remotely for two years.General Motors decision last month to bring salaried workers back in-office three days a week was recalled after immediate backlash from employees. A more regular, in-person presence could boost the central business district, but how much of an uptick is still unknown, Crain's Detroit reports.Go deeper: The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
Health care access especially worrisome in rural Arizona
Arizona's shortage of medical providers has one in five Valley residents worried about accessing health care — and the concern is even more dire for people who live in rural parts of the state, according to a new study by Northern Arizona University. Why it matters: Access to health...
Massachusetts online sports betting rollout in question
Nearly two-dozen companies have expressed interest in a temporary online sports betting license in Massachusetts, confirming suspicions that regulators will have their plates full as they review applications and roll out the industry by March. Driving the news: Regulators gave prospective applicants until Oct. 17 to fill out a "scoping...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0