KIVI-TV
Two Idaho ski resorts nominated for 'Top 10 Best Ski Resort' by USA Today
USA Today has brought back its voting poll for the Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. On the list, Idaho's Sun Valley Resort and Brundage Mountain Ski Resort. This is the third consecutive year Brundage has earned the nomination, placing second in 2020 and seventh in 2021. “It’s an honor for...
KIVI-TV
How the snow will be piling up in Idaho's mountains
Snow in the central mountains will cause slick conditions into Tuesday morning. The valley will have rain showers ending tonight leaving us with lots of sunshine on Tuesday but chilly temperatures in the low 50s. The good news about Tuesday for the valley will be the light wind making for a comfortable afternoon.
KIVI-TV
Active weather expected this afternoon
Happy Monday! Low pressure is sweeping into the region from the northwest bringing precipitation this afternoon. A weather maker is set to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow to the central mountains of Idaho by mid-day today. Expect a dusting of snow in lower elevations and a couple of inches in higher elevations above 4500 feet. Be safe on the roads! It's gonna be slick.
KIVI-TV
Idaho opioid abatement funds now exceed $26 million
IDAHO — The state of Idaho has received more than $ 26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state's final payment of the year. Officials say the money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight opioid addiction. The money comes from...
