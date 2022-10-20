Read full article on original website
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russia's "dirty bomb" claim: "Drink less dirty vodka"
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu should "drink less dirty vodka" in response to Shoigu's claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb." Why it matters: Kuleba's comment comes a day after Shoigu raised the "dirty bomb" claim in calls with...
Zelensky slams Israel, suggests Russia will help Iran with its nuclear program
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticized Israel and suggested that Russia will help Iran with its nuclear program in exchange for providing Moscow with drones and missiles for its war in Ukraine. Why it matters: Ukraine has asked Israel to provide it with air defense systems, with Ukrainian officials...
Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria
The white tents that Austria is using to house asylum seekers in a handful of towns have drawn rebuke from refugees' defenders and critics alike, while stirring memories of the 2015 migrant crisis. Prominent refugee support groups published an open letter to the government last week urging authorities to work together better on asylum seeker housing.
Former Chinese leader escorted out of Communist Party Congress
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Hu, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, was led off the stage by two stewards. An explanation was not given for the incident...
UK court to hear Uyghur demands to ban Xinjiang cotton
LONDON — (AP) — A Uyghur organization and a human rights group are taking the U.K. government to court to challenge Britain’s failure to block the import of cotton products associated with forced labor and other abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. Tuesday’s hearing at...
Xi Jinping secures 3rd term as Chinese Communist Party leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unusual third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the country's most powerful position, after a weeklong Party congress session that ended on Sunday, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. Why it matters: With Xi as China's unchallenged leader for another...
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions. Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves the Lions’ Den. The group was responsible for the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier and several attempted attacks, the army said.
Rishi Sunak to be U.K.'s next prime minister as rivals drop out
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak has won the contest to replace Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader. He will become the U.K.'s first prime minister of color and of South Asian descent later this week. Why it matters: The U.K. has faced extreme political and economic turmoil over the past...
"Dirty bomb" fears prompt urgent U.S.-Russia calls
Fears of a radioactive "false flag" have sparked a rare flurry of phone calls between Washington and Moscow and between the U.S. and its allies as they warn the Kremlin against nuclear escalation. Why it matters: Kyiv and Washington have both rejected the "absurd" claims from top Russian officials and...
5 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
Five Palestinians were killed and more than 20 wounded in an Israeli raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Among those killed was a commander of a local militia and several of its members. The big picture: The operation focused on the "Lion's Den" militia, which...
'The child will be sent to an orphanage': a Ukrainian nurse's Russian prison ordeal
Ukrainian nurse Viktoria Obidina spent over five months in Russian captivity, forced to drink dirty water, endure beatings and hunger. - Psychological rehab - Obidina said investigators beat her to force her to disclose information about the Ukrainian army.
The top DOJ prosecutor taking on Trump
The classified documents case against former President Trump is the biggest test yet for a prosecutor who has built his career going after convicted spies, Blackwater guards, Chinese companies and some of Trump’s close associates. Why it matters: Jay Bratt, who leads the Justice Department’s counterintelligence division, keeps a...
Russia orders immediate evacuation from occupied Kherson
Russian authorities ordered residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of a potential Ukrainian advance to reclaim the area, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Kherson has been occupied by Russia since the early days of its invasion of Ukraine in...
U.S. sets new record for migrant border crossings
Migrant border crossings in the 2022 fiscal year topped 2.76 million, breaking the previous record, according to data from Customs and Border Protection. Why it matters: The sharp increase in border crossings comes as the Biden administration has faced challenges in trying to formalize its own border policy. Details: The...
Fight or flee: the view from Moscow
It's been about a month since Vladimir Putin’s announcements of mass military mobilization, and since then Putin says at least 220,000 men had been drafted into the Russian military. And as more men continue to disappear from Moscow, things look different from the capital. Plus, how emojis are complicating...
No women named to China's powerful Politburo for first time in 25 years
The Chinese Communist Party's powerful Politburo will include no women for the first time since 1997, and instead be made up of 24 men with a top echelon packed with President Xi Jinping's loyalists. Why it matters: Female representation among Party leadership has always been limited, but Sunday's announcement marks...
