Tennessee State

WDEF

Flu cases rising in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
John M. Dabbs

Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores

VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Comcast Boosting Speeds Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country, including Tennessee will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005243/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Engineers at Tennessee Tech develop sensors to help detect flooding

TENNESSEE, USA — To respond to the risk of dangerous floods that follow extreme rainfall events, climate scientists, engineers and emergency mangers rely on environmental data — data that is scarce in Tennessee. For instance, the state largely lacks, outside of rivers near urban centers, flood sensors. This...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children

Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Proponents say amendment to ban slavery in Tennessee Constitution not just symbolically important

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s constitution still allows “slavery and involuntary servitude” as punishment for crime, and advocates for an amendment to “forever prohibit” them without exception say the measure is important both symbolically and practically. “Amendment 3” has the active support of the Johnson City Ministerial Association, a coalition of predominantly Black churches, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee

While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
TENNESSEE STATE
