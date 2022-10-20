Read full article on original website
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated
Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
TDA: Most of Tennessee in elevated fire danger ahead of cold front, burn permits restricted in most counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Monday that most of the state was at an elevated danger for fires. They said burn permits are restricted in most counties in the state. With a cold front moving in, they said gusty and sustained winds ahead of any...
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
COVID-19 surges overseas, could cause a 'twindemic' in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Surges in COVID-19 cases and the flu overseas have health leaders concerned East Tennessee may see a "twindemic." Australia, which has its winter six months before East Tennessee, saw its worst year of the flu since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "They did have one...
TENNESSEE WILL NOT ADD COVID-19 TO LIST OF RECOMMENDED VACCINES TO ATTEND SCHOOL SAYS GOV. LEE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the...
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
Comcast Boosting Speeds Across Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country, including Tennessee will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005243/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Engineers at Tennessee Tech develop sensors to help detect flooding
TENNESSEE, USA — To respond to the risk of dangerous floods that follow extreme rainfall events, climate scientists, engineers and emergency mangers rely on environmental data — data that is scarce in Tennessee. For instance, the state largely lacks, outside of rivers near urban centers, flood sensors. This...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children
Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
Proponents say amendment to ban slavery in Tennessee Constitution not just symbolically important
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s constitution still allows “slavery and involuntary servitude” as punishment for crime, and advocates for an amendment to “forever prohibit” them without exception say the measure is important both symbolically and practically. “Amendment 3” has the active support of the Johnson City Ministerial Association, a coalition of predominantly Black churches, […]
Black bear struck, killed in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee
While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
Fact Check: Are TN kids at risk of finding ‘rainbow fentanyl’ in their Halloween candy?
Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn claims Mexican cartels are targeting children with drugs made to look like candy in a PSA with other members of the Senate GOP.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
