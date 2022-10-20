Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
tnAchieves looking for thousands of volunteers to help high school students transition into college
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local organization is looking for volunteer mentors to help ensure every high school student in Tennessee has the chance to earn a college degree. tnAchieves launched in 2008 and since then it has helped around 504,000 students in the state. The organization increases higher education opportunities for Tennessee high school students by providing last-dollar scholarships with mentor guidance.
WBIR
Play at Knoxville church shines a light on youth mental health issues by bringing them to the stage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, a group of performers gathered at Overcoming Believers Church for a special play. It's called "You're Worth It," and it focuses on the impact of suicide. It also showed some of the ways people recover from mental health issues. "The hope was that someone...
Mental Health Association of East Tennessee expanding services to address mental health needs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee (MHAET), about 8,500 people go to an emergency room for mental health needs every year in Knox County. That is why the MHAET works to intervene early, or "before stage four", as Harrington...
Alcoa City Schools to host Community Resource Fair
ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa City Schools is hosting a resource fair for the community on Friday, Oct. 21. The purpose of the fair is to empower students' families by giving them information regarding resources. The fair is taking place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym...
East Tennessee organization works to interrupt cycles of domestic violence
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville program is hoping to intervene and interrupt cycles of abuse that may trap families in situations involving domestic violence. It's called Healing the Home. "What I'm trying to do is heal the family, heal the home," said Seema Singh, the executive director of the...
utdailybeacon.com
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
Nonprofit that helps women change their lives hosts online auction fundraiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that advocates for women and supports them as they work to be self-sufficient is hosting an online auction to raise money. Hand Up For Women connects with women facing situations involving addiction, domestic violence, poverty and many other kinds of issues. They provide support systems and mentorship connections, helping women learn the steps to take so they can recover and start living self-sufficiently.
ScoutFest 2022, an event held every three years, brings Boy Scouts to Blaine
BLAINE, Tenn. — Starting Friday, Boy Scouts from across East Tennessee traveled to Blaine for a special three-year event. It's called ScoutFest, and it brings together the Great Smoky Mountain Council as well well as their families. Venturers, Sea Scouts, Explorers and STEM Scouts were also able to join in the fun.
Homecoming: The Story of Kin Takahashi
In 1889, the origin of American football in East Tennessee rested in the hands of a young unassuming student from Japan. During fall nights in the late 1880s at Maryville College, one student could be found hunched over his desk in his dorm room. His task at hand required dozens...
WATE
Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
WBIR
'Walk to Defeat ALS' brings together familes, friends and caregivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event in North Knoxville brought together friends, family and caregivers for a special event meant to raise awareness about a disease that affects thousands of people across the world. It was called the Walk to Defeat ALS, and Knoxville's event was one of many across...
WATE
Vol fans raise over $55K for UT Martin family after Ian destroys home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of Tennessee fans are counting down to kick off this weekend. The Volunteers are hosting the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks this Saturday for homecoming but sometimes football is more than just a game. Vol fans from all over are helping to donate...
UT: 'No talks' to bring back the Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry's beer barrel trophy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been almost 25 years since a Tennessee or Kentucky football player lifted a colorful beer barrel in triumph after a win in their rivalry matchup, and the University of Tennessee said there have been no talks yet to bring the unique trophy back. In 1925,...
Virginia NAACP leader Kent Carter to be laid to rest in Knoxville after Turks and Caicos shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee native will be laid to rest in Knoxville after he was killed in a shooting while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier in October. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was with another tourist and three guides from...
$100 to be donated to Young-Williams for every dog adopted in October
Parker shared that Saturday, Oct. 22, is National Make a Dogs Day. Subaru is donating $100 for every dog adopted at Young-Williams until the end of October.
The Western Heights community welcomes new Head Start facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville officials said that a project to give children the tools they need to academically succeed was discussed for a while before they broke ground on a new Head Start facility last year. They said kids who go through this program will enter Beaumont Elementary School...
Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0