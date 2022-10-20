ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

tnAchieves looking for thousands of volunteers to help high school students transition into college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local organization is looking for volunteer mentors to help ensure every high school student in Tennessee has the chance to earn a college degree. tnAchieves launched in 2008 and since then it has helped around 504,000 students in the state. The organization increases higher education opportunities for Tennessee high school students by providing last-dollar scholarships with mentor guidance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Alcoa City Schools to host Community Resource Fair

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa City Schools is hosting a resource fair for the community on Friday, Oct. 21. The purpose of the fair is to empower students' families by giving them information regarding resources. The fair is taking place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym...
ALCOA, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nonprofit that helps women change their lives hosts online auction fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that advocates for women and supports them as they work to be self-sufficient is hosting an online auction to raise money. Hand Up For Women connects with women facing situations involving addiction, domestic violence, poverty and many other kinds of issues. They provide support systems and mentorship connections, helping women learn the steps to take so they can recover and start living self-sufficiently.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Homecoming: The Story of Kin Takahashi

In 1889, the origin of American football in East Tennessee rested in the hands of a young unassuming student from Japan. During fall nights in the late 1880s at Maryville College, one student could be found hunched over his desk in his dorm room. His task at hand required dozens...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Walk to Defeat ALS' brings together familes, friends and caregivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event in North Knoxville brought together friends, family and caregivers for a special event meant to raise awareness about a disease that affects thousands of people across the world. It was called the Walk to Defeat ALS, and Knoxville's event was one of many across...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vol fans raise over $55K for UT Martin family after Ian destroys home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dozens of Tennessee fans are counting down to kick off this weekend. The Volunteers are hosting the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks this Saturday for homecoming but sometimes football is more than just a game. Vol fans from all over are helping to donate...
MARTIN, TN
WBIR

The Western Heights community welcomes new Head Start facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville officials said that a project to give children the tools they need to academically succeed was discussed for a while before they broke ground on a new Head Start facility last year. They said kids who go through this program will enter Beaumont Elementary School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy