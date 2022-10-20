ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Believe it or not, Buccaneers still in first place of NFC South

Somehow, someway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, sitting in first place. It may not be the best look for the Buccaneers though. We don’t really need to dwell on what’s surely been dwelled on in the 24+ hours (as of this writing) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to their division rival Carolina Panthers. There is such a thing as a silver lining playbook, and the first page states that the Buccaneers are still leading the division, despite their apparent best efforts for the contrary of course.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy