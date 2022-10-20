ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed

A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
MARRERO, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Monday set bail for a woman accused of shooting into a Prichard church and killing a woman in December. Kaillyn Christine Harris, 27, of Mobile, has been held without bail after a judge revoked her probation on an insurance fraud conviction before the fatal shooting. With that case now resolved, defense attorney Ryan Gunn argued she was entitled a bond. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh disagreed.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WDSU

Washington Parish sheriff: 5 arrested on gun, drug charges at fair

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff made multiple drug and gun arrests during the Washington Parish Fair over the weekend. According to the sheriff, on Saturday Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect arrested in shooting on Lavender Street

The New Orleans Police Department arrested William Decou, 25, shortly after a shooting Saturday (Oct. 22) in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. On Saturday morning, a man was reaching into his car to retrieve an item when a gunman approached from behind. The man then reportedly opened fire, striking the victim to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man found shot in vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

