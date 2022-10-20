Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
fox8live.com
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A previously convicted killer is now a free man after being afforded the opportunity to a second trial following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that non-unanimous jury votes were unconstitutional. Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire...
WALA-TV FOX10
Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Monday set bail for a woman accused of shooting into a Prichard church and killing a woman in December. Kaillyn Christine Harris, 27, of Mobile, has been held without bail after a judge revoked her probation on an insurance fraud conviction before the fatal shooting. With that case now resolved, defense attorney Ryan Gunn argued she was entitled a bond. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh disagreed.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man shot son in the back of his head as he was running, prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting over the weekend resulted from a dispute between a father and his adult son and culminated with a gunshot to the back of the victim’s head as he was running away, a prosecutor said Monday. Mobile police on Saturday arrested John William...
Louisiana employee, customer’s sister charged after fight breaks out at sandwich shop
Two people were arrested on the North Shore over the weekend after a fight broke out following what police are calling "assault with a sandwich."
NOLA.com
Standoff in Gentilly ends after more than 8 hours; man, child unharmed, NOPD says
A standoff in Gentilly ended just before noon when a man with a gun peacefully surrendered, New Orleans police said. He had been barricaded inside his home with his child for more than eight hours. The child was not harmed, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for...
Man fatally shot at a Little Woods apartment as N.O. struggles with crime crisis
NEW ORLEANS — An altercation between two people ended with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood. According to New Orleans Police, a 23-year-old man died Sunday after he allegedly got into an altercation with a known male suspect at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane.
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
WDSU
Washington Parish sheriff: 5 arrested on gun, drug charges at fair
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff made multiple drug and gun arrests during the Washington Parish Fair over the weekend. According to the sheriff, on Saturday Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile judge sets hearing on motion to reconsider his decision to grant bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge who sparked outrage in the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office last week by allowing to let a convicted murderer stay free until his sentencing has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Thursday. Normally, judges immediately order murder defendants taken into custody when...
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on Lavender Street
The New Orleans Police Department arrested William Decou, 25, shortly after a shooting Saturday (Oct. 22) in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. On Saturday morning, a man was reaching into his car to retrieve an item when a gunman approached from behind. The man then reportedly opened fire, striking the victim to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife, demanding bike from victim in Cathedral Square
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in jail accused of pulling a knife on someone in cathedral square and stealing their bike. Cornelius Sashner is charged with first degree robbery. According to MPD, Sashner approached the victim just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in Cathedral Square with that...
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man found shot in vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NOPD: Suspect opens fire on man at Central City intersection Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.
Comments / 1