Tennessee moved up one-spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll following its win over UT Martin. The top five is the same in both the AP and Coaches Poll with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State coming in ahead of the Vols and No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson coming in behind.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO