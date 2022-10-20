Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Heupel Updates Cedric Tillman’s Status To Kick Off Kentucky Week
Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman hasn’t suited up since exiting the Vols’ win over Akron all the way back on Sept. 17. No. 3 Tennessee’s matchup against No. 19 Kentucky Saturday comes six weeks after Tillman suffered the ankle injury that required “tightrope” surgery. Could Tillman make his return to the field against the Wildcats?
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-Georgia
Tennessee’s matchup at Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup is Tennessee’s third SEC on CBS game this season. The Vols beat Florida and Alabama inside Neyland Stadium earlier this season in the primetime CBS time spot.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said About Kentucky Monday
Tennessee faces its fifth ranked opponent of the season Saturday when the third-ranked Vols host No. 19 Kentucky to Neyland Stadium. The Vols are looking for their second straight win over the Wildcats after beating Kentucky in Lexington a season ago. Kentucky enters the matchup 5-2 (2-2 SEC) and is...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Slotted in Multiple Playoff Projections
After rolling through UT Martin on Homecoming in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel are continuing to rise on multiple bowl projections from around the country. With the top three teams fairly in unison, there’s a big debate around that final College Football Playoff spot as we...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Up In Coaches, Holds Steady In AP Poll
Tennessee moved up one-spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll following its win over UT Martin. The top five is the same in both the AP and Coaches Poll with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State coming in ahead of the Vols and No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson coming in behind.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Double Digit Favorite Against Kentucky
Tennessee opened as an 11-point favorite against Kentucky Sunday, according to Circa Sports. The game’s over/under is set at 64.5. The week nine matchup is one of the biggest on the SEC slate as the No. 3 Vols host the No. 19 Wildcats to Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is unbeaten on the season while Kentucky is 5-2 with losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina— when quarterback Will Levis did not play.
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee’s Summitt Blue Accessories
Tennessee debuted a new twist to its uniforms this past Saturday, adding Summitt Blue accessories to the traditional all-orange look. The Vols’ new accessories were celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus and honoring the legendary Pat Summitt. UT Martin serves as the alma mater for the former Tennessee head coach and basketball icon.
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: UT Martin At Tennessee
WR Jalin Hyatt — 91.7 (33 plays) QB Hendon Hooker — 91.2 (48 plays) QB Joe Milton III — 84.0 (26 plays) WR Squirrel White — 79.2 (37 plays) WR Ramel Keyton — 75.9 (50 plays) RT Darnell Wright — 73.5 (50 plays) LT...
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Rolls Past UT Martin
Tennessee stayed unbeaten on the season, cruising past instate FCS foe UT Martin, 65-24, Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. The win pushes Tennessee to 7-0 on the season ahead of next week’s matchup against Kentucky. Here’s four quick takeaways on a lopsided win. UT Martin Turnovers Lead To...
rockytopinsider.com
Hendon Hooker Sets Jaw-Dropping Tennessee Record Against UT Martin
With his first touchdown pass of the game in the first quarter against UT Martin, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has broken a jaw-dropping Tennessee program record. Hooker’s touchdown pass on Saturday was his 19th straight game throwing a touchdown for the Big Orange, which passes Heath Shuler’s Tennessee record set at 18 games.
Comments / 0