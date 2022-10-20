ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwhes_0igwaGKJ00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street. The closure will start on October 24 and will last about four days pending no delays or inclement weather.

McCutchan Road closed for paving

During the closure, the Regional Water Resource Agency is expected to make sewer repairs. There will be a marked detour for motorists to follow but officials ask that drivers exercise caution and attention while in the area.

More information can be obtained here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD reconstructing accident where pedestrian was hit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. OPD says on October 24, at 6:37 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Police say the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Days-long boil advisory lifted in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of boiling water, residents in Ohio County can now drink their water without worries. The county’s water district announced early Saturday morning that the boil advisory was lifted. According to officials, a leak began late Wednesday morning and was repaired later that night. Officials tell us the […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter

Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Crews battle field fire in Henderson County

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. "We were called on a report of a small ditch-line fire, within a matter of minutes, it spread into the fields, and got into some woods," said Bryan Coghill, Assistant Chief of the Smith Mills Fire Department.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Person seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are providing an update on a crash that happened Monday morning. As previously reported, officials with the Owensboro Police Department said that the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road was shut down after a crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. Police now tell us...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'

Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy