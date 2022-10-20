Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street. The closure will start on October 24 and will last about four days pending no delays or inclement weather.

During the closure, the Regional Water Resource Agency is expected to make sewer repairs. There will be a marked detour for motorists to follow but officials ask that drivers exercise caution and attention while in the area.

