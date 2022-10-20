Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Why sixth-seeded Phillies' shocking World Series run shows there's nothing wrong with new MLB playoff format
In the first year of the new 12-team MLB playoff format, a No. 6 seed has made the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies were 87-75 in the regular season, finishing in third place in the NL East and 14 games back of both the Mets and division-winning Braves. Thanks to knocking off the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, the defending champion Braves in the NLDS and then Padres in the NLCS, the Phillies have secured the NL pennant.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young: Receives encouraging update
Young (knee) met with Dr. James Andrews on Sunday and received good reports, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports. Young is eligible to be activated off the PUP list this week, but coach Ron Rivera wouldn't commit to the 23-year-old returning to the field ahead of Week 8. However, Young has made good progress in his recovery recently and appears to be closing in on a return in the near future.
CBS Sports
13 reasons why the Phillies are heading to the World Series for first time in 13 years: Harper, hoagies, more
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. That sentence was unfathomable five months ago, and it would have been hard to grasp at the start of the 2022 MLB playoffs just 16 days ago (who could have predicted this?). But it's true. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life on a rainy Sunday afternoon in South Philly and the Phillies closed out the Padres in NLCS Game 5.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield moving forward after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In somewhat of a surprise move Sunday against the Giants, Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's top RB and perhaps best skill-position player overall.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Surprising Giants not expected to be active participants as trade deadline looms
The New York Giants are 5-1 for the first time since 2009, and they aren't planning on switching things up now. As the trade market begins to heat up ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, the Giants' plan is to remain status quo for now. Sources there say they're "keeping the big picture and long-term plan in place" as they continue their surprising start to the season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies dates, times, odds, TV channel, live stream for Fall Classic
The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It's the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in the American League bracket and steamrolled their way to the pennant. Houston is a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies odds, line: 2022 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model on 20-13 run
The Houston Astros look to remain perfect in the MLB playoffs as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Astros (106-56), who won the AL West, swept the Seattle Mariners 3-0 in the American League Division Series, before sweeping the New York Yankees 4-0 in the American League Championship Series. No team that has swept the divisional and championship rounds has ever won a World Series title. The Phillies (87-75), who placed third in the NL East, have also been on a roll, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the Wild Card round, before defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NL Division Series and the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Phillies, Astros eyeing pennants on Sunday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have the chance to advance to the World Series. The Phillies take a 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia can win its first NL pennant since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. On Sunday night, the Yankees will try to keep their season alive against the Astros. Houston shut out New York on Saturday to take a 3-0 ALCS lead, and the Astros are a perfect 6-0 so far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
World Series 2022: Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is four Astros wins away from record $75M betting payout
The Astros are back in the World Series, which means Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, has a ton of money on the line for them to win it all. Earlier this month, he told Bleacher Report's Greg Ivory that he has $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.
Comments / 0