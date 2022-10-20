The Houston Astros look to remain perfect in the MLB playoffs as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Astros (106-56), who won the AL West, swept the Seattle Mariners 3-0 in the American League Division Series, before sweeping the New York Yankees 4-0 in the American League Championship Series. No team that has swept the divisional and championship rounds has ever won a World Series title. The Phillies (87-75), who placed third in the NL East, have also been on a roll, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the Wild Card round, before defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NL Division Series and the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO