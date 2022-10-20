ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Several local measures on Nov. ballot await San Diego voters

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGRJP_0igwZsxa00

SAN DIEGO — Several local measures appear on ballots for voters within certain districts of San Diego County.

From school bonds to sales taxes, here are the local measures being voted on in the California General Election on Nov. 8:

San Diego County

Measure A: Cannabis Business Tax
This measure would tax cannabis businesses in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County on gross receipts, generating an estimated $2.9 million to $5.6 million annually.

City of San Diego

Measure B: Amending the People’s Ordinance

The People’s Ordinance, a city law approved by voters in 1919, allows trash pickup for single-family homes without a separate fee. If passed, the measure would be amended a third time, charging a fee for city-provided solid waste management services to eligible single-family residential and multi-family properties with up to four residences on a single lot.

Read arguments in favor of and against Measure B.

Measure C: Raising Coastal Zone height limits

This measure would amend the voter-approved 1972 law that limits the height of buildings to 30 feet in the Coastal Zone. The change would exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area, which consists of Interstate 8 on the north, the San Diego International Airport on the south, Interstate 5 on east and Lytton Drive on the west, as well as the land surrounding Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard, including Pechanga Sports Arena.

Read arguments in favor of and against Measure C.

Measure D: Project labor agreements on construction projects

This measure would allow the use of project labor agreements on city construction projects while also making the city eligible for state funding and financial assistance. If passed, any construction contracts valued at over $10,000 and demographic information for project labor agreements must be posted on its website.

Read arguments in favor of and against Measure D.

Measure H: Authorizing child care in recreational facilities and buildings on dedicated parkland

Child care is not currently a park or recreation use, so if passed, the law would approve child care activities at recreation facilities and buildings in dedicated park property owned by the City of San Diego. This would not include educational or instructional uses provided by public, private, home or charter schools.

Read arguments in favor of and against Measure H.

City of Carlsbad
Measure J

City of Chula Vista
Measure K

City of El Cajon
Measure P

City of Encinitas
Measure L

City of Escondido
Measure E
Measure F
Measure G

City of Imperial Beach
Measure R

City of National City
Measure M
Measure N

City of Solana Beach
Measure S

Lemon Grove School District
Measure Q

Lower Sweetwater Fire Protection District
Measure T

San Diego Unified School District
Measure U

