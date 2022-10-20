ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Daily Voice

Jersey City Waffle Joint Expanding

They're not waffling on this decision. A Jersey City waffle restaurant is opening a second location. The Belgian Plate by Waffle It & Co. is heading to Hamilton Park on Pavonia Avenue. The flagship location is at District Kitchen in the Harborside. The French-inspired eatery has sandwiches, soups, waffles and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bergen County’s Franklin apartments now 60% leased (SLIDESHOW)

Adoni Property Group announced on Monday that 60% of the upscale apartment homes at the Franklin, a boutique rental in Franklin Lakes, have been leased. Situated in the heart of Bergen County, the Franklin has stood out in a competitive market by appealing to renters that range from empty-nesters looking to scale down from large estate homes as well as young couples and families who want to establish roots in one of northern New Jersey’s most desirable residential neighborhoods.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools

Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 24, 2022

A ‘Strut Your Mutt’ canine Halloween costume contest will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Essex County Brookdale Dog Park in Montclair. Entry is free and prizes will be awarded in different costume categories. The park is located on West Circuit Drive in Montclair....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ

