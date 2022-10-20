Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
wegotthiscovered.com
New trailer for Netflix’s horror series ‘1899’ teases terror on the high seas
Netflix’s tendency to leave its scariest projects for after the Halloween season shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone by now; after all, we know that the streamer’s bullish and much-scorned crackdown on password-sharing, perhaps their most horrifying project of all, will be taking place early next year, well after Halloween has passed.
wegotthiscovered.com
The needless remake of a remake of an all-time great tries to justify its existence
Remaking a classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, so it’s easy to understand why questions were being asked as to why a remake of a classic that was itself already a remake of a classic needed to exist. Truth be told, Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven isn’t bad at all, but it was never going to come close to matching either of its illustrious predecessors.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
wegotthiscovered.com
A barely competent slasher packed full of genre icons terrorizes the streaming streets
One of the single most surprising things about the current complexion of modern horror is that nobody has opted to reboot, remake, or breathe new life into the Urban Legend franchise. Virtually every other noteworthy IP has been dusted off at least once, but the street-level slasher saga has been sitting on the shelf gathering dust since 2005’s threequel Bloody Mary.
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘One Piece Film: Red’ breaks a massive box office milestone, ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 gets trailer and release date, and ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ is headed to the stage
Anime is standing up with the big dogs, with the entertainment medium proving it can sit right up there with Hollywood’s finest with One Piece Film Red breaking box office records domestically in Japan. On the subject of evolution, a certain story involving a pair of orphaned siblings is getting yet another adaptation under stage lights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bill Murray’s MCU premiere sparks mixed reactions after recent allegations
Bill Murray is not having a good year, public relation-wise, owing to a torrential storm of abuse accusations that have become public following some of his behavior resulting in the halting of a movie’s production earlier this year. That’s why many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were understandably baffled why a trailer for the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania prominently featured the actor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: The series shares epic highlight reel from season four, and fans reflect on the early days
We’re mere weeks away from the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, and fans can’t stop looking forward to an exhilarating kick-off of new episodes. While you’re enjoying your Saturday evening, there’s no more perfect way to spend a few hours than by binging episodes of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. Last night, Yellowstone’s Twitter shared an all-encompassing highlight reel of the most epic moments in the show’s history, taking us on an emotional minute-long journey through the ups and downs of the Dutton family. In addition, fans are reflecting a little further back to season 1 and its characterization. You know the drill from here. Happy Saturday, all you Rip Wheelers and Teeters out there; let’s ride in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ EP explains why Tom Baker was a no-show and the internet muses over that ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ leak
The latest Doctor Who episode, which also coincided with the BBC’s centenary celebrations, was packed to the rafters with references and surprise cameos from the show’s history, but Whovians were disappointed to learn that a certain previous incarnation of the titular character was a no-show. Meanwhile, we’ve learned...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ theorists are confident they’ve figured out how Kang stages his multiversal takeover
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come under regular fire for being the franchise’s most disjointed and disconnected round of storytelling yet, but if the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania theorists prove to be correct, then the kickoff to Phase Five is poised to finally start bringing everything together at last.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer revealed what we’ve all been waiting for but one cameo is leading to giant-sized backlash
Marvel decided to shake us out of Monday doldrums today by dropping the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, revealing our very first look at the movie that will kickstart the MCU’s Phase Five in the process. And it looks truly epic, from the promise of the wildest Ant-Man adventure yet to the arrival of the ultimate villain of the Multiverse Saga. But one cameo in the trailer has undone a lot of the good work by inciting an online backlash.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ is giving ‘Star Wars’ fans a reality check on the real Dark Side of the galaxy
Star Wars is crammed with evildoers in black cloaks and red lightsabers out to inflict misery on the galaxy. Andor shows what happens if one triumphs, with life under Darth Sidious’ fascist Galactic Empire miserable and paranoid. But even though Sidious’ presence is in the margins, the Disney Plus series has introduced a villain far beyond anything we’ve seen in the franchise to date, and Redditors are running for the hills.
wegotthiscovered.com
We’re onto you, HBO: ‘House of the Dragon’ looks awfully similar to the greatest medieval story ever told
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. It was noticed early on that some of the characters in House of the Dragon may have some similarities to the ones we see in Shrek. While that started as a funny joke, the similarities began to be more obvious to the point where fans wondered if George R.R. Martin or any of the show’s writers took inspiration from the popular Dreamworks films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s latest selfie makes a very good case for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Halloween costume
You can’t stop Brie Larson from doing what she wants to do, and this year she wants to rock a Super Mario Bros. costume, okay?. The 33 year-old Marvel actress is a frequent flier of social media, taking to her various platforms on a regular basis for simple things like toasting the end of a week or dropping the collective jaw with stunning selfies. This time, the Academy Award-winning actress is leaning into the Halloween season, asking her followers if she should – and the answer is yes – dress up as Yoshi for Halloween.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: The new U.K. prime minister grew up wanting to be a Jedi, and fans wonder if Admiral Thrawn is really such a bad guy
Welcome to what might be a very interesting week for Star Wars. Andor episode eight will air on Wednesday, in which it seems that multiple plotlines will converge as Cassian finally ends up on the ISB’s radar. On the same day, the entirety of the new show, Tales of the Jedi, will drop on Disney Plus, consisting of multiple CG animated shorts revealing the secret backstory of various prequel trilogy characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fan theories turn ominous for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ over an Elton John classic
Marvel’s first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped today, mere minutes after slipping through the cracks and leaking online. While fans were over the moon to finally have a first look at the long-awaited threequel, enthusiasm was quickly quelled once they homed in on the trailer’s use of a specific song and the ominous theory it suggests.
Comments / 0