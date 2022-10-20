Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Women's World Cup Draw: USWNT-Netherlands headlines 10 must-see matches
The men’s World Cup is just around the corner, and the women’s event isn’t far behind. It certainly feels closer now, after the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was held on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Here are the 10 must-watch group stage...
World Cup Puts Qatar’s Human Rights Abuses in Spotlight
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than four weeks out, and the country’s alleged human rights abuses remain at the forefront of the discussion. On Monday, Human Rights Watch reported that as recently as last month, security forces in the country — where homosexuality is illegal — arbitrarily arrested and abused Qataris in the LGBT community, according to Reuters. Six reported being detained between 2019 and 2022.
Hefty World Cup Prices Turning Soccer Fans Away
The Football Supporters’ Association has called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar “the most expensive World Cup ever.”. English and Welsh fans would reportedly have to pay at least $5,630 including tickets, flights, and accommodations if the teams make it to the final — and those include the cheapest accommodations with the cheapest tickets.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker
Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to the United States in search of their new striker.
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China
A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon 32-14 Ireland - Five-try Cedars beat Wolfhounds
Tries: Robinson, Kiraz, Morkos, El-Zakhem, Miski Goals: Moses 6. Lebanon are in pole position to make the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals after a 32-14 win over Ireland. Tries from Reece Robinson, Jacob Kiraz and Brandon Morkos helped the dominant Cedars into a 20-4 lead at the break. Louis Senior's...
Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
U.S. basketball star Griner's Russian appeal hearing adjourned until 1000 GMT
KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday began hearing an appeal by U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner against her conviction and nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs, but promptly adjourned for two hours at her lawyers' request.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Three Aircraft Defended Malta from the Entire Italian Air Force
When Italy joined the Second World War, the island of Malta found itself immediately under attack. The only defenses available were three Gloster Sea Gladiators that were expected to go up against the entire Italian Air Force – and they did! They, surprisingly, held their own and gave hope to the Maltese people.
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
US News and World Report
Thousands Protest in Germany Demanding Solidarity in Energy Relief
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF - Tens of thousands of protesters in six German cities gathered on Saturday to demand a more just distribution of government funds to deal with rising energy prices and living costs and a faster transition away from fossil fuels. Protesters marched in Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hannover, Stuttgart, Dresden and Frankfurt-am-Main,...
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. With Norway replacing Russia as Europe’s main source of natural gas, military experts suspect the unmanned aircraft are Moscow’s doings. They list espionage, sabotage and intimidation as possible motives for the drone flights. The Norwegian government has sent warships, coastguard vessels and fighter jets to patrol around the offshore facilities. Norway’s national guard stationed soldiers around onshore refineries that also were buzzed by drones. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has invited the navies of NATO allies Britain, France and Germany to help address what could be more than a Norwegian problem.
gcaptain.com
Russian Oil Logistics In Chaos With Weeks Until Sanctions Bite
Oct 22, 2022 (Bloomberg) –Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?. A vast shadow fleet of tankers with unknown...
Front Office Sports
