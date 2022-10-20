A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters

17 MINUTES AGO