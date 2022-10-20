ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh sees shared responsibility for late-game collapses

The Baltimore Ravens lost 24-20 against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2022 season. It was another example of a situation where Baltimore failed to close out a game that they likely should have won, leading to frustration for many different people.

There are plenty of people to blame for the Ravens’ trend, but it comes down to a collective team effort. After the game, John Harbaugh spoke to the media about getting over the hump and finishing games, saying that his team needs to take responsibility, both players and coaches.

“We have to take responsibility for that, and we have to find a way to do it. It comes to coaches and players; we have to come up with calls, we have to coach our guys better in those situations, be in the right spot, play the right leverage, block the play the correct way, whatever it might be. Those are the things we have to do a better job of, and players have to take responsibility as well. It’s just us, as I told them, it’s us. It’s us together; all of us together. Six games into the season, we’re in good position big picture-wise. Let’s get to where we can be and where we need to be, where I think we all can see we should be. It’s our responsibility to do it though, and we have to go get the job done.”

Baltimore has trailed for 120 total seconds combined in their three losses, speaking to the fact that they could be a lot better than their current record indicates. However 3-3 is where they stand now, and it will be a collective effort as to how they respond following yet another disappointing loss.

