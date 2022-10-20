Read full article on original website
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
WATCH: Pernille Harder doubles Chelsea’s lead over Brighton, 2-0!
Substitute Sam Kerr lays the ball to fellow substitute, Pernille Harder, on the right side of the pitch. She runs towards the box and strikes a thunderous shot to double Chelsea’s lead over Brighton. 2-0!
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
Sky Blue News: Cleaning up Brighton, Pep Wants More from KDB, Dortmund Previews, and More...
Manchester City are coming off a weekend when both the Men’s and Women’s sides were victorious, and the Men’s side saw their biggest rivals all drop points. Sky Blue News is here to help clean up the weekend and look forward to tomorrow’s match against Borussia Dortmund.
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City : How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!. Manchester City are facing a Borussia Dortmund near qualification and the game should be fun. Time and Date: Tuesday 25 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Davide Massa ITA. Assistant referees Filippo...
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
An early season showdown of in-form teams with top-four aspirations. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven, United are unbeaten in five, but we’ve not beaten them in nine in the league. Victory is long overdue. Graham Potter has chosen what he surely considers his strongest available lineup (less an injury...
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice
In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
5 Stats from Everton’s Convincing Victory Over Crystal Palace
As I mentioned in my post-game reaction video on the Royal Blue Mersey Twitter account, you have to look back quite a way in order to find an Everton victory as comprehensive as Saturday’s dismantling of Crystal Palace. It’s hard for me to remember a game in which so many individuals excelled to such a degree. Everton were outstanding in every area of the pitch and dominated the Londoners on their way to three vital points.
Festive Fixture List Released
Though the November World Cup alters the Premier League calendar, the usual festive period remains. The Premier League have today released the festive schedule, which includes three fixture schedule changes for Liverpool:. Aston Villa v Liverpool: Monday, December 26 (5:30 PM GMT/12:30PM EST) Liverpool v Leicester City: Friday, December 30...
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
Graham Potter looking to solve misfiring Chelsea attack ‘as a team’ rather than as ‘individuals’
Since Reece James’s injury, Chelsea have won just one game, drawn two other games, scored just three goals, and have looked rather anemic in front of goal, even by our own anemic standards of the past couple years. Two of those goals were gifts from an Aston Villa team evidently doing their best to get their coach gone (they would succeed in the subsequent match), and the third came from the penalty spot after a lucky call (grappling in the box on corners is rarely called).
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 – 3 Manchester City: Injury-ridden Spurs fold at home
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 3-0 to Manchester City Women at Brisbane Road thanks to a Bunny Shaw brace. City’s wealth of young talent proved too much for Spurs’ ever-thinning squad to handle. Spurs have been dealing with an injury crisis for a while, but Saturday’s lineup provided fresh...
‘It had everything’ - Lampard hails Everton performance in victory over Crystal Palace
Frank Lampard praised his Everton players for a performance that “had everything” as the Toffees comfortably beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park. In arguably their the best display of the campaign so far, the Blues took an early lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first goal of the season and rarely looked like surrendering their advantage.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 13
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 13! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last slate of games!
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Skinner’s side pick up compact win
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United remained at the top of the WSL table with a compact 1-0 win over Leicester City in a performance which was far from spectacular. The win came as a result of Nikita Parris’ first-half goal and United remained tied at the top, as Arsenal also managed to grab a 2-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday itself.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Match Thread and How to Watch
After a listless performance mid-week against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur look to get back on track Sunday as they host Newcastle United. Newcastle are on a pretty good run as of late despite missing Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies have taken 11 of 15 points including a 5-1 thrashing of Brentford while also battering 10-man Fulham 4-1. They’re currently in sixth place and a win would push them into the top four, so expect them to be motivated.
Manchester United Confirmed Squad To Face Chelsea
Manchester United’s squad for todays game against Chelsea have already made the trip to London.
