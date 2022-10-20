Read full article on original website
Healthcare stocks recover after plunge
Major healthcare stocks were edging slightly higher early trading Oct. 24 after a difficult end of the previous week following disappointing financial results in the sector. Both Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) started a slight recovery Oct. 24 after seeing their prices plunge Oct. 21, Bloomberg News reported. Tenet posted the largest decline, sinking up to 32 percent, its worst intraday fall since November 2008, while HCA fell as much as 15 percent.
CFOs experienced in cutting costs, restructuring in high demand
Fall is typically a period of increased CFO turnover as hospitals and health systems begin searches for new executives for the beginning of the following year, but the pressures associated with high inflation, a projected recession and the continued effects of the pandemic have led to more churn than usual for top financial positions, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 23.
6 action items for CFOs to boost volume, revenue: Kaufman Hall
Kaufman Hall has released its "2022 State of Healthcare Performance Improvement" report, including necessary steps for CFOs to adopt to increase volume and revenue at their organizations. Here are Kaufman Hall's six action items for raising volume and revenue:. Use a team-based care management model following patient status from arrival...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
US Home Price Index Likely To Decline By This Much in August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 90 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is scheduled...
Abbott plans $500M formula plant
The baby powder shortage lasted months after Abbott Laboratories shuttered its main manufacturing site for the product, and the company is now planning a new $500 million facility, CBS News reported Oct. 21. "We're currently in the final stages of determining the site location and will work with regulators and...
The future of CVS, Walgreens in the healthcare industry
Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer recently suggested that company may be expanding into healthcare technology, while CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company is aiming to ultimately touch the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey." Walgreens considering moving into health tech. In an Oct. 13 earnings call, Ms....
How the government can boost hospital price transparency, per Turquoise Health
Health technology company Turquoise Health published its first "Price Transparency Impact Report" Oct. 18, which highlighted needs for further government action to boost hospital price transparency compliance. Here are three ways Turquoise Health said federal and state governments can work to improve compliance:. 1. Enforcement of hospital and payer transparency...
Philips to cut 4,000 jobs to save $296M
Philips, an Amsterdam-based medical device company, will cut 4,000 jobs as it weathers a recall of 18 million sleep apnea masks, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 24. The job cuts are 5 percent of its workforce, but will save the company an annual $296 million, according to the Journal.
Digital HMO startup Antidote Health lays off about a third of staff
Telehealth startup Antidote Health has reduced its workforce by roughly a third, Calcalist reported Oct. 23. The cuts at the New York City-based company included about 17 of its 40 employees in Israel, mainly from the research and development team, according to the story in the Israeli business newspaper. Antidote employed about 60 people prior to the move.
79% of business leaders expect recession; 35% are prepared
Seventy-nine percent of C-suite leaders and senior executives expect a recession, though only 35 percent feel "very prepared" for it, according to an Aon survey released Oct. 20. In September, the global professional services firm surveyed 815 C-suite, partner, senior executive and executive respondents from companies with more than 500...
Whitbread warns of £60m increase in costs due to inflation
Premier Inn and restaurant chains owner reports profit bounceback to pre-Covid levels
