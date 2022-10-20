ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Mayor Agrees to Tennessee Titans’ $2.2B Stadium

The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to getting a new home after Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL team for a domed stadium. The Titans’ new home will cost up to $2.2 billion and would be able to host events that aren’t possible at Nissan Stadium — like the Super Bowl, NFL combine, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
