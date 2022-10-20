The Country Loses Confidence in the President

President Biden’s fraudulent and duplicitous press conference yesterday — where he announced another Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdown of 15 million barrels, and then said with a straight face that it wasn’t a political decision — deserves another bite.andamp;nbsp;

There isn’t a single common-sense American who believes what the president said, and it got worse: Mr. Biden blamed high energy prices on the oil companies. He said that they’re making too much money, that they’re not doing their job, and that they’re asleep: “My administration has not stopped or slowed oil production. Quite the opposite. The problem is these guys are asleep.”andamp;nbsp;

Who’s asleep, Mr. President? Who was the one who said he was going to shut down the fossil fuel industry? Mr. Biden said during a 2020 debate: “No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.”andamp;nbsp;

This is utterly duplicitous, and it points out what millions of Americans have come to know about Mr. Biden. He has a major character flaw: He lies with impunity.andamp;nbsp;

I don’t like to use that word about presidents, but this president is giving me no choice. These are not little white lies. These are not little embellishing fibs. These are major policy statements that he will not own up to.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Moreover, U.S. oil production is several million barrels short of where it should be. Same for gasoline. andamp;nbsp;

Get ready for the big chill, when natural gas, heating oil, electricity, and propane costs are so high that it’s going to be a very cold winter for America.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Biden can blame whomever he wants, but the reality is that his radical climate change policies have stopped leasing, permitting, fracking, refining, etc. He knows it. The country knows it. No matter what he says on the eve of this election, it’s not going to change anybody’s derogatory opinion — of his policy, or of his character.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

That’s the way things work in real life.andamp;nbsp;

No one in this country has confidence in this president. High inflation, recession, the attack on fossil fuels, radical climate change policies, the anti-business regulations, the ongoing loss of economic and national security: All of these factors illustrate that the coming Republican wave, the cavalry, is tied as much as anything to a lack of confidence in this president. There is no other way I can put it.

Maybe Iandapos;ll be proved wrong, but I sense that this ongoing decline in confidence in the president, brought about by self-inflicted wounds on a virtually daily basis, is one of the key factors in this election.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.