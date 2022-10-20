ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

The Country Loses Confidence in the President

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuSGj_0igwVBsD00

President Biden’s fraudulent and duplicitous press conference yesterday — where he announced another Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdown of 15 million barrels, and then said with a straight face that it wasn’t a political decision — deserves another bite.andamp;nbsp;

There isn’t a single common-sense American who believes what the president said, and it got worse: Mr. Biden blamed high energy prices on the oil companies. He said that they’re making too much money, that they’re not doing their job, and that they’re asleep: “My administration has not stopped or slowed oil production. Quite the opposite. The problem is these guys are asleep.”andamp;nbsp;

Who’s asleep, Mr. President? Who was the one who said he was going to shut down the fossil fuel industry? Mr. Biden said during a 2020 debate: “No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.”andamp;nbsp;

This is utterly duplicitous, and it points out what millions of Americans have come to know about Mr. Biden. He has a major character flaw: He lies with impunity.andamp;nbsp;

I don’t like to use that word about presidents, but this president is giving me no choice. These are not little white lies. These are not little embellishing fibs. These are major policy statements that he will not own up to.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Moreover, U.S. oil production is several million barrels short of where it should be. Same for gasoline. andamp;nbsp;

Get ready for the big chill, when natural gas, heating oil, electricity, and propane costs are so high that it’s going to be a very cold winter for America.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Biden can blame whomever he wants, but the reality is that his radical climate change policies have stopped leasing, permitting, fracking, refining, etc. He knows it. The country knows it. No matter what he says on the eve of this election, it’s not going to change anybody’s derogatory opinion — of his policy, or of his character.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

That’s the way things work in real life.andamp;nbsp;

No one in this country has confidence in this president. High inflation, recession, the attack on fossil fuels, radical climate change policies, the anti-business regulations, the ongoing loss of economic and national security: All of these factors illustrate that the coming Republican wave, the cavalry, is tied as much as anything to a lack of confidence in this president. There is no other way I can put it.

Maybe Iandapos;ll be proved wrong, but I sense that this ongoing decline in confidence in the president, brought about by self-inflicted wounds on a virtually daily basis, is one of the key factors in this election.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

In major break with Biden administration, 30 House progressives call for ceasefire in Ukraine

In a dramatic break with the Biden administration on the eve of the midterm elections, 30 House Democrats sent a letter to President Biden urging him to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. In addition to bilateral talks, signatories to the letter, initiated by Progressive Congressional Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., urged the White House to support a mutual ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to avoid a protracted war that threatens more human suffering and spiraling global inflation, as well as nuclear war through intention or miscalculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Michigan Advance

Bookman: Top Republicans embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric

In a recent campaign video, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, likened Democrats to destructive feral hogs allowed to range free and destroy the American countryside. But Marjorie had a solution: As the camera followed her, she grabbed a rifle and climbed aboard a waiting helicopter, where she tracked down and shot a […] The post Bookman: Top Republicans embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — A Russian court has started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

664
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy