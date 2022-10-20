Emily Ratajkowski’s Steamy PDA With ‘Mystery Man’ In New York Caught On Camera—What About Brad Pitt?

Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski was just spotted cozying up to a new man (following her filing for divorce from her ex)— but he isn’t her rumored new fling, Brad Pitt! The model, 31, was photographed by paparazzi making out, engaging in PDA, and strolling through the streets of New York City with Orazio Rispo, 35, last week.

Twitter users identified Rispo as a DJ, former record store owner and son of a luxury realtor. Ratajkowski was snapped kissing her new beau and riding on a motorcycle with him, as rumors of her brief (unconfirmed) relationship with Pitt, 58, are still circling online.

The My Body author went on a date with the mystery man last Friday, October 14th. As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, she donned a chic off-the-shoulder black sweater, matching boot-cut jeans, and a pair of fiery red booties for a pop of color. She wore her long, brown tresses down, styled straight and parted in the middle, and accessorized with a gold chain statement necklace. Rispo looked stylish as well in an olive green corduroy jacket, a yellow shirt underneath, classic slacks, and black-and-white sneakers to top it all off.

The two clutched each other’s heads while kissing in some of the steamy pics, and were later photographed going for a ride on his motorcycle (and both wearing helmets for safety). As for how long Ratajkowski and Rispo have been potentially seeing each other, the mom of one recently dished that she is “newly single” in an interview with Variety this month (so fans think this new romance may still be in a very early stage).

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” she recently told the outlet. She added, “One of the things I write about in the last essay of [“My Body”] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go.”

About one month ago, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. She shares her 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with the film producer, and the former couple tied the knot in February 2018. After four years of marriage, Page Six reported in July of 2022 that the two were separating, and an anonymous source called Bear-McClard a “serial cheater.”

After her split with Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski sparked rumors that she moved on with Pitt after being seen out with him a few times, according to multiple insider sources. However, Page Six reports that the publication was later told that the Gone Girl actress and Fight Club icon were keeping their budding relationship low-key (as Pitt is also entangled with divorce drama himself and even abuse allegations).

“Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “He has enough of his own drama.” A separate insider also allegedly tipped off the outlet that Pitt is “not seriously dating anyone” as of late.