Did you know that some of the top theme parks in the country are in Orlando, Florida? Like any other tourist, I am always excited to visit the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World.’ You can plan a trip to the enchanting and thrilling Harry Potter World or roam around the beautiful streets of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The latter is something I love to do whenever I am in Orlando with my family.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO