Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night
When autumn rolls around, there’s nothing I crave more than a steamy bowl of soup. Hot pot cuisine is one of my favorite ways to get something warm on a chilly fall day. In Orlando, you don’t have to go... The post Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
citysurfingorlando.com
White Castle Launches ‘Crave & Go’ Location in Orlando Oct 26, 2022
If you’ve visited the White Castle location in Orlando, you know how busy it is. To keep up with demand, it will be opening a new “Crave & Go” location next door on October 26, 2022. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave...
piratesandprincesses.net
Veteran’s Day Promotion at Hard Rock Café Orlando (and More)
A previous article reported that the Hard Rock Café will be holding a 2022 Halloween event. Also, Hard Rock Café announced several other promotions and specials over the next month or so. This year, we see the return of the burger promotion for Veteran’s Day at Hard Rock Café Orlando. On November 11th, Veteran’s Day (USA), veterans should ponder a trip to the Hard Rock Café for a free burger. USA military veterans will receive a free “Legendary Burger” on November 11th. Only a valid ID would be required to prove veteran status. Hard Rock Café says, on its website, they desire to offer these legends a “Legendary Burger.”
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
orlandoweekly.com
Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
Gorillaz brought their long-anticipated 2D and 3D spectacle to Orlando over the weekend. Check out some of our favorite shots of the world's biggest fake real band.
globalmunchkins.com
The Best Tips for Buying Cheap Park Tickets Orlando
Did you know that some of the top theme parks in the country are in Orlando, Florida? Like any other tourist, I am always excited to visit the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World.’ You can plan a trip to the enchanting and thrilling Harry Potter World or roam around the beautiful streets of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The latter is something I love to do whenever I am in Orlando with my family.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
attractionsmagazine.com
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted attraction gets a new Florida location
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted road will be even bigger in 2022 due to its new location at the Florida Mall and an expansion that includes added experiences in a new area, “The Lobby.”. Seeking scares from the comfort of your own car? Scream n’ Stream is returning...
Bay News 9
Diving into the details of SeaWorld's new surf coaster
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Realtor Makes 'NYC Map' of Orlando and People Are Here for It
This is totally classic!
fox35orlando.com
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
The food truck has been praised by some local foodies as “the best Venezuelan food in town” and even serves the patacón, a type of Venezuelan sandwich topped off with flattened and fried plantains instead of bread. The post Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
Meet Ridgway: SeaWorld announces winning name for baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meet Ridgway, SeaWorld Orlando’s newest baby dolphin resident. The theme park held a contest to name the dolphin, who was deemed unreleasable after being rehabilitated following life-threatening injuries in the waters off Clearwater Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He’s named in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Comments / 0