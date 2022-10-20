Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed
Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
erienewsnow.com
Cyber Attack Suspected in Erie County 911 Failure Sunday Night
Erie News Now has learned that it was a suspected cyber attack that prevented people from being able to call in to the Erie County 9-1-1 emergency center from cellular phones Sunday night. At a news conference Monday afternoon, Erie County Department of Safety officials said it appears to be...
erienewsnow.com
Moore Research Spearheads Research Around the World: Giving You the Business
An Erie-based business is spearheading research studies in Brazil, the United Kingdom, China, and of course here in the U.S. And the family owned business has been paying people to participate in studies for 50 years. The company is not trying to sell you anything, rather find out what you...
erienewsnow.com
Who Wants to Buy a Pet Cemetery?
There's a real estate agent in Erie who has listed just about everything...homes, schools, stores. She now is handling a property that's unlike anything she ever has sold. It's a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Jennie Bone is a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. She posted the listing for...
erienewsnow.com
Erie News Now Coat Drive Continues on Saturday
It was a busy day two of the Erie News Now Coat Drive. This was the third year for the event. All through Saturday, people stopped by the East Side of Perry Square to either drop off coats, boots, hats and gloves or take one for themselves for the winter months.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
erienewsnow.com
Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park
The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Trailer from Crawford County Business
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a trailer stolen in Crawford County. It was taken from Bylers Superior Windows on State Highways 27 and 173 between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The cargo/utility trailer is enclosed and gray in color with a...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
erienewsnow.com
No Injuries Reported in Crash Between School Bus, Car in Venango Township
No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus and car in Venango Township on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hill Rd. in Venango Township. The 22-year-old woman behind the wheel of a BMW car was heading south on Backus Rd....
Comments / 0