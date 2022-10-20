ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind Dies After Long Illness

A staple to the Cortland community and former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind has died after a long illness. Roy served as president of JM Murray from 1974 until 2004. He laid an expansive vision and the foundation for what JM Murray is today. “During his presidency, Roy’s entrepreneurial spirit...
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota

Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Families enjoy Fall Fest at Hope and Grace Farm in Phoenix

Phoenix, N.Y. — The leaves are falling and autumn is still going strong, which is why many people were enjoying the sunshine at a local farm in Phoenix today. Pumpkin picking. bouncy houses and a petting zoo were a few things people got to enjoy at Hope a& Grace Farm. The farm is in their first season and it is seeing a great turnout from the community. It all started with a simple sign to get people to grab some fresh fruit.
PHOENIX, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
localsyr.com

MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero

The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
UTICA, NY

