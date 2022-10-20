Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
wxhc.com
Former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind Dies After Long Illness
A staple to the Cortland community and former JM Murray President, Roy Susskind has died after a long illness. Roy served as president of JM Murray from 1974 until 2004. He laid an expansive vision and the foundation for what JM Murray is today. “During his presidency, Roy’s entrepreneurial spirit...
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
cnycentral.com
Oneida Health to host job fair for healthcare related, non-clinical positions
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida Health will host a job fair Thursday, October 27 for healthcare-related positions in the nursing, radiology, and laboratory fields, as well as non-clinical positions. The job fair will be held at the Oneida Health Hospital on 321 Genesee Street in Oneida from 5 p.m. to...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County, Syracuse University to illuminate buildings green for Veterans Day week
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the courthouse, Carnegie building, War Memorial, and Everson Museum will be illuminated green from November 5 through November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. The collaborative initiative supports veterans of...
Strange Floating Woman Turning Heads and Stopping Traffic in Central New York
Have you seen the floating woman in Central New York that is turning heads and stopping traffic?. Max is making quite the impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the show Stranger Things. Stranger Things in Oneida. Jasson Obomsawin has been decorating his lawn...
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
'Miracles still do exist' – Bridgeport pastor receives kidney donation from longtime parishioner
A Bridgeport pastor is thankful for his parishioner for giving him the gift of life.
cnycentral.com
Families enjoy Fall Fest at Hope and Grace Farm in Phoenix
Phoenix, N.Y. — The leaves are falling and autumn is still going strong, which is why many people were enjoying the sunshine at a local farm in Phoenix today. Pumpkin picking. bouncy houses and a petting zoo were a few things people got to enjoy at Hope a& Grace Farm. The farm is in their first season and it is seeing a great turnout from the community. It all started with a simple sign to get people to grab some fresh fruit.
iheartoswego.com
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk
The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
Comments / 0