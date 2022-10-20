Nickelodeon has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular children's book Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude by prolific illustrator Kevin O’Malley!. In Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude, when their teacher gives a joint storytelling assignment, a boy and a girl have different ideas of how their fairy tale should evolve. Can they agree on who will live happily ever after? With a cool motorcycle dude and a beautiful princess the possibilities are endless! The novel was first published in 2005.

