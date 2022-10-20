Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon Unveils Official Logos For 'HexVet', '¡Dora!' and 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'
During Nickelodeon's Bleeding Orange: The Life and Times of Nickelodeon Animation presentation at VIEW Conference 2022, the network unveiled unveiled the logos for three upcoming series: HexVet, ¡Dora! and Rock, Paper, Scissors!. It's important to note that these logos could be concept logos for the shows, with the finalized...
Nickelodeon Reportedly Acquires Rights To 'Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude' Children's Novel
Nickelodeon has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular children's book Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude by prolific illustrator Kevin O’Malley!. In Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude, when their teacher gives a joint storytelling assignment, a boy and a girl have different ideas of how their fairy tale should evolve. Can they agree on who will live happily ever after? With a cool motorcycle dude and a beautiful princess the possibilities are endless! The novel was first published in 2005.
156. Prodigy Junket | Trek Geeks Podcast Network
Mike and Emilie are back with Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, and Ella Purnell from Star Trek: Prodigy!. The second half of season 1 is on the way and Mike and Emilie were at the press junket for the new season portion. Find out how the stars of Prodigy feel about the influence their characters have on the next generation of Trek fans.
'On Our Way' | Blue’s Big City Adventure |
Listen to "On Our Way", the first single from the official Blue’s Big City Adventure soundtrack! Make sure to catch the debut of Blue’s Big City Adventure, premiering Nov. 18, exclusively on Paramount+. Click HERE for all the details!. Stream "On Our Way" here!: https://bluesclues-you.lnk.to/OnOurWayPR. With all-new songs...
NickALive!
‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company, Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’
Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own, Deadline reports. Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects.
Nick News Break | October 2022 | Nickelodeon
And now for a Nick News Break. These are the stories making headlines:. First, early in-person voting for the midterm elections have started in 46 States. Democrats and Republicans are fighting for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Election Day is officially set for Tuesday, November 8.
When Your Social Media Talks BACK 🔥 + More Hilarious Sketches! | All That
When Your Social Media Talks BACK 🔥 + More Hilarious Sketches! | All That. What if your phone - the piece of technology you spent most of your day on - started talking back to you?! Imagine scrolling through your favorite social media app, and instead of you commenting on the post, the post comments... on you? Check out your favorite Nickelodeon stars from Side Hustle, Danger Force, Warped! and more in this hilarious skit compilation!
Nickelodeon Germany to Premiere New 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Episodes in November 2022
Nickelodeon Germany (Deutschland) will be premiering brand new episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob Schwammkopf) in November 2022!. Mehr Nick: Paramount+ startet am 8. Dezember in Deutschland, Österreich und in der Schweiz!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS and more for the latest Nickelodeon...
Week 43, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 24 - Sunday, October 30, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's November highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday,...
Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode 'Asylum' On October 27 | Synopsis & Artwork
Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season break with the brand new episode "Asylum", premiering Thursday, October 27 exclusively on Paramount+! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode 111 – Asylum (Available...
November 2022 on Nickelodeon USA | Premiere Highlights
Below are Nickelodeon USA's currently announced November 2022 premiere highlights for Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., Nick at Nite, TeenNick and Paramount+:. Latest Update: N/A (Check back regularly for the latest updates!) Channel selector: Nickelodeon | Nicktoons | Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon | TeenNick | NickRewind | Nick@Nite | Nick Jr....
Kenan Thompson Reveals 'Good Burger 2' With Kel Mitchell Script is Written, 'Closer Than Ever' To Being Made
Good news, Good Burger fans, the long-awaited sequel to the hit '90s film could be coming sooner than you think. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier spoke to Kenan Thompson at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday (Oct. 23), where he gave an update on where he and Kel Mitchell are with Good Burger 2.
