ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

City of Talladega honors U.S.S. Talladega crew members on 35th reunion tour

By Allie Root
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147BLy_0igwUEPl00

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The city of Talladega is honoring U.S. Navy veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. Talladega during various wars. This is the 35 th reunion tour for the crew.

City leaders say it was an honor to welcome U.S.S. Talladega crew members back to the namesake town for the third time since their reunion tour began 35 years ago.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” said former U.S.S. Talladega crew member Jim Ashbaugh. “I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program

City leaders are honoring the historic significance of U.S.S Talladega crew members and their families. The Commissioners of Talladega County have proclaimed Oct. 20, 2022, as U.S.S. Talladega Reunion Appreciation Day

Kent Davis, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, says the service and sacrifice these veterans provided while on the U.S.S. Talladega is remarkable, as the ship served in three wars.

“From World War II through the Korean war to Vietnam,” Davis said. “So, you had generations, literally, of sailors who served aboard that ship in three war time years. That’s unusual in the navy to have a ship serve that long and provide that level of service for the nation.”

Jim Ashbaugh served aboard the ship as an electrician during the Vietnam war.

“We had 20 boats that landed marines,” said Ashbaugh. “We had to carry 1,200 marines at a time. And we’d go from Okinawa to Vietnam, and then we’d land troops on to the beach. And so, we had to maintain the boats and ride them when they landed and then we got pretty busy.”

Ashbaugh says he and the other crew members are grateful for reunion.

“It’s a celebration,” said Davis. “It’s a celebration of those sailors’ service and, you know, they read out their names and their period of service aboard the ship and it stretched back decades. It just, it’s great to be able to honor people who served their country like that.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

CBS 42 Daily News

The veterans say being back in the namesake town of the ship they served on for this celebration is like one big family reunion they will never forget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Magic City Classic in-person tailgating sales begin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you haven’t already purchased a tailgating spot for the Magic City Classic this weekend, you can do so today, as in-person ticket sales began at 8 a.m. With the demand to tailgate extremely high this year, 400 spots were sold within three minutes when online sales began last month. This […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discussed the surge of RSV cases among children and the symptoms to watch out for. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crews investigate house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority receives $13M through Biden’s infrastructure bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Congresswoman Terri Sewell presented a $13.6 million check to the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority on Monday. The move is part of the continued rollout of the Biden administration’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to provide cities nationwide financial help after the pandemic. “A very great day for the Birmingham Jefferson […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy