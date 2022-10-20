ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' loss to the Bills told us nothing we didn't already know: Meet me at the logo

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwSsi_0igwTKkK00

Your browser does not support iframes.

This an extremely bold take to end the week: The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be just fine following their 24-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The lesson from that game is that Buffalo is the team to beat in the NFL, which seems to be rather obvious at this point. The Bills are the top dogs, but the Chiefs aren't too far behind them. Losing that game at home stinks out loud, but it's an early-season loss against the best team in the NFL — and a team they'll have to fight through in the playoffs to make it to the Super Bowl.

All is going to be fine for Kansas City as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. He is still that guy that set the league on fire as soon as he started. He is still a bonafide killer that should leave every defense terrified. There’s been a bit of an adjustment as they try to replace Tyreek Hill’s production, but this offense is still to be feared. The Chiefs rank sixth in yards per play (5.9) on offense this season even without the game-breaking ability of Hill. Mahomes and Travis Kelce have still put together a phenomenal offense so far.

The Chiefs' defense isn’t performing as well, but having No. 15 under center erases a lot of margin for error and this team as a whole is off to a 4-2 start. The defense is a little top-heavy with guys like defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed leading the way, but this team is very much resting their success each week on the golden arm of Mahomes. Have you seen the guy play? There are worse strategies out there to try and employ.

Kansas City still leads the AFC West, and it's a division that looks much less threatening than the clash of titans that was expected prior to the season. The Las Vegas Raiders can't figure out how to play a complete game, the Los Angeles Chargers have been up and down, and the Denver Broncos are the biggest underachievers of the 2022 NFL season.

When the Chiefs lost to the Colts earlier this season, they still outgained them by 56 yards, but poor special teams play eventually did them in. That's what it takes for some of the lesser teams in the league to beat the Chiefs. It takes them shooting themselves in the foot. That's not a sustainable strategy for beating a team with one of the best quarterbacks we've ever seen at the helm. It took a team as dangerous and well-constructed as the Bills in order for Mahomes to be a home underdog for the first time in his damn career.

This team is fine. They have Mahomes. They have Andy Reid. They still have playmakers at key positions. It’s Super Bowl or bust for this team until further notice — and if you disagree with that, you can meet me at the logo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Challenge accepted': How Micah Parsons used a Cowboys loss as inspiration for game-changing play

FRISCO, Texas — Micah Parsons had, according to Next Gen Stats, virtually no chance. The Philadelphia Eagles were driving in the red zone in the second quarter, employing run-pass option to capitalize on their dual-threat quarterback. The Dallas Cowboys hybrid linebacker/edge rusher was torn: Should he trust the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wouldn’t use his legs or hope a teammate stepped up in coverage vs. receiver A.J. Brown?
DALLAS, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Patriots take on Bears amid Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe debate

Mac Jones has reportedly recovered enough from a high-ankle sprain to return to the New England Patriots lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears. But a question lingers over his expected return following a three-week absence. Should he? While Jones has been sidelined, rookie Bailey Zappe has made the most of his opportunity running New England's offense while the Patriots have gone 2-1 since Jones got hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Week 7 Care/Don't Care: The overlooked Dolphin we should appreciate

The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy