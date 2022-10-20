Read full article on original website
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
fox29.com
Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
Man pleads guilty in Philly police car fire at George Floyd protest
PHILADELPHIA — A man who admitted to setting a police vehicle on fire during protests in Philadelphia over the police killing of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Carlos Matchett, 32, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Friday to felony counts of obstructing law enforcement during...
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
Fugitive ID'd As Second Suspect In Double Slaying Of Teen Buddies In Suburban Philly: DA
A man who has been wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more has been identified as a second suspect in the double killings of two teen friends in Suburban Philadelphia, authorities announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia — who also goes by the name "Taz" — is wanted on...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Overall, Pennsylvania is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Keystone State is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Pennsylvania.
Three Separate Stabbings Reported In Trenton Yesterday
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Public Information Officer Timothy J. Carroll, told MidJersey.news that there were three separate stabbings…
Camden, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years For Possession With Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
A man from Camden has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Federal authorities say 37-year-old Desmund M. Walker previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced on Friday in Camden federal court. On May 16, 2020, patrol officers from the Camden County...
Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Former Philly police officer acquitted of lying to FBI in drug raid
PHILADELPHIA — A federal jury has acquitted a former Philadelphia police sergeant of lying to the FBI about money seized during a drug raid. Jurors deliberated for only one hour Friday before clearing 50-year-old Michael Kennedy of eight counts of making false statements to the FBI, obstruction and conspiracy, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of 57-Year-Old Trenton Man Found In House Fire
The body of a 57-year-old Trenton man was found as firefighters doused a residential blaze on Sunday, Oct. 24, initiating a homicide investigation, authorities said. The fire broke out at a home on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say
A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting
A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
