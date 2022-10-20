ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Triton over Deptford - Girls soccer recap

Rebekah Shepkosky and Brittany Boyle each scored a goal in the second half to lift Triton to a 2-1 victory over Deptford in Deptford. Abigail Darji made 12 saves for Triton (9-7-1). Isabella Norman had a goal for Deptford (7-8-1) and Trinity Balassaitis made nine saves.
Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win

Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Delsea over Mainland - Boys soccer recap

Gabe Smith scored twice to increase his team-high total to 11 and lead Delsea to a 3-0 win over Mainland in Franklinville. Rexx Huntsinger netted his 10th goal of the season and Konnor Reilly had two assists as Delsea improved to 10-6-1. Maximus Van Auken turned away 12 shots to
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1).
Boys soccer: St. Augustine beats Hammonton in CAL Tournament final

Alex Clark netted a pair of goals and Salvatore Coppola also scored as fifth-seeded St. Augustine rallied to beat third-seeded Hammonton 3-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game in Hammonton. Mason Taylor made seven saves for St. Augustine, which trailed 1-0 at the break before battling back. St. Augustine...
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5.
Eastern over Moorestown- Boys soccer recap

Billy Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to propel Eastern to a 4-1 win over Moorestown in Voorhees. Sean Henry, Domani Arnold, and Ryan Angelone each netted a goal for Eastern (10-7-1), which scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Gavin Ems made four saves in the win.
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra
Girls soccer: Delsea tops Cumberland for 3rd straight win

Freshman Brihanna Rodriguez scored twice as Delsea shut out Cumberland 4-0 in Seabrook. Senior Emily Ambrose and freshman Olivia Capecci each had a goal for Delsea (15-3), which won its third straight matcha and six of its last seven. Seniors Ava Reardon and Alli Sieminski had an assist apiece. Delsea is seeded third in the South Jersey Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 14th-seeded Absegami on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win

Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Pequannock over Jefferson - Boys soccer recap

Jovan Vinas had a a goal and an assist to lift Pequannock to a 3-2 victory over Jefferson in Oak Ridge. Kurt Abinson and Justin Cilibrasi scored a goal apiece for Pequannock (8-8-2) and Travis Jung made eight saves. Jefferson (6-13) got a goal apiece from Connor Sheldon and Ryan
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap

Sinai Kelliehan's goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6.
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap

High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1).
Dover over Boonton - Boys soccer recap

First half goals by John Munoz and Matias Gonzalez powered Dover to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Boonton (11-6-1) trimmed the deficit in half on a Gentian Dauti goal in the second half. Dover (3-13-1) has now won consecutive road games.
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap

Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap

Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak

Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
