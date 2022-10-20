ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloma, MI

WNDU

Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Salvation Army looking for Christmas Assistance Program volunteers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is looking for volunteers to help boost programs during the upcoming holiday season. Those interested can apply for the Christmas Assistance Program at the Kroc Center Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. Application information can be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: SGRho Blackout “Rhoyal” Affair Gala

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The local Sigma Gamma Rho chapter president and historian stopped by 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about their upcoming event. They’re hosting their annual Blackout Royal Affair Gala on November 19th as a celebration of all the philanthropy they’ve done in Michiana over the past year.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway after the Indiana Department of Correction says a resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night. Shah’heed Webster, 21, did not return to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can still bid for the special edition cleats the Fighting Irish football team wore during Saturday’s home game against UNLV. The Notre Dame football team’s brand-new initiative “Cleats for a Cause” supports and raises money for local non-profits, including: the YMCA of Greater Michiana, Cultivate Food Rescue, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, and the South Bend Center for the Homeless.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

No harm, no fowl: VegFest returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of people came out to the Century Center to support local vegan vendors, learn more about veganism, or try the lifestyle for the first time. “As a vegan of almost two years, it’s exciting to see all these new opportunities and just to have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

St. Joseph County CTE breaks ground on new Habitat house

THREE RIVERS — A new house for a family in need in Three Rivers began its journey of being built last week. On Friday, Oct. 14, the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education Building Trades program broke ground on a new house for Habitat For Humanity at the southwest corner of West Street and Armitage Street on the north side of town.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Filbert

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty

MISHAWAKA, IN

