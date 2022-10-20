Read full article on original website
WNDU
Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft...
WNDU
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
WNDU
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 2
WNDU
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
WNDU
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
abc57.com
Salvation Army looking for Christmas Assistance Program volunteers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center is looking for volunteers to help boost programs during the upcoming holiday season. Those interested can apply for the Christmas Assistance Program at the Kroc Center Family Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday. Application information can be...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: SGRho Blackout “Rhoyal” Affair Gala
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The local Sigma Gamma Rho chapter president and historian stopped by 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about their upcoming event. They’re hosting their annual Blackout Royal Affair Gala on November 19th as a celebration of all the philanthropy they’ve done in Michiana over the past year.
WNDU
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart
WNDU
Officials searching for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway after the Indiana Department of Correction says a resident walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night. Shah’heed Webster, 21, did not return to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m....
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
WNDU
‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can still bid for the special edition cleats the Fighting Irish football team wore during Saturday’s home game against UNLV. The Notre Dame football team’s brand-new initiative “Cleats for a Cause” supports and raises money for local non-profits, including: the YMCA of Greater Michiana, Cultivate Food Rescue, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, and the South Bend Center for the Homeless.
WNDU
South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WNDU
No harm, no fowl: VegFest returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of people came out to the Century Center to support local vegan vendors, learn more about veganism, or try the lifestyle for the first time. “As a vegan of almost two years, it’s exciting to see all these new opportunities and just to have...
threeriversnews.com
St. Joseph County CTE breaks ground on new Habitat house
THREE RIVERS — A new house for a family in need in Three Rivers began its journey of being built last week. On Friday, Oct. 14, the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education Building Trades program broke ground on a new house for Habitat For Humanity at the southwest corner of West Street and Armitage Street on the north side of town.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft gun was taken away.
WNDU
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend is now closed for the next two weeks as crews install a new guardrail. The closure is in effect from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. This closure...
WNDU
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
