Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Massachusetts Students’ Math & Reading Scores Are Lowest in 19 Years

A new report is showing impacts on students generated from the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in Massachusetts have now scored their lowest in the past 19 years. The new report comes from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The Bay State has lost its number one ranking on two of the four tests provided to the NAEP, also known as the 'Nation's Report Card'.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

