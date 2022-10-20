Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win
Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: Wallkill Valley, North Warren finish tied ahead of sectional playoffs
Wallkill Valley and North Warren ended in a 1-1 draw as both sides prepare for the sectional playoffs in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Tournament this week. Wallkill Valley (6-7-2), seeded 15th, will visit second-seeded Glen Rock on Wednesday in the first round while eighth-seeded North Warren (8-6-2) will host ninth-seeded Saddle Brook.
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
Pires powers Elizabeth past Union Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored three goals in Elizabeth’s 5-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Giovanna Echavarria added two goals for Elizabeth (12-4-1), which is now 8-0-1 over its last nine games. Valeria Ordonez dished out three assists and Zoe Pite had three saves. Kate LaBarge scored the lone...
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Mountain Lakes over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Senior Casey Fan scored his first career goal as Mountain Lakes won on the road, 4-1, over Parsippany Hills. Max Dalhausser, Marius Donnelly and Bryan Pigden each knocked in a goal for Mountain Lakes (12-1-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Parsippany Hills is now 3-12. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys Soccer: Spotswood downs Colonia in PKs to win GMC Invitational
It took six rounds of penalty kicks, but second-seeded Spotswood outlasted top-seeded Colonia in PKs by a 4-3 margin to win the GMC Invitational Tournament in Colonia. Aiden Scher made three saves during PKs and Austin Scher scored two goals, including deciding goal in the sixth round for Spotswood (10-6-2).
Field hockey: Red Bank Catholic tops Henry Hudson to win 3 of its last 4 games
Junior Ellie Kopec and senior Amelia Drechsler each scored twice to lift Red Bank Catholic to a 4-1 win over Henry Hudson in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham put up three assists for Red Bank Catholic (7-6-1), which won three of its last four games. Senior goalie Bella Hurta made three saves.
Boys soccer: No. 13 Elizabeth edges Gov. Livingston
Senior Danilo Fuentes’ first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Elizabeth, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Gov. Livingston in Elizabeth. Senior Andy Alvarez assisted on Fuentes’ goal for Elizabeth (13-5), which has won five of its last six games. Elizabeth is seeded second in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament when it will host 15th-seeded Franklin on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak
Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: Manville blanks Middlesex for 5th straight win
Sophomores Logan Rodriguez and Sophia Serna each had a goal to carry Manville to a 2-0 win over Middlesex in Manville. Junior Jessica Calderon chipped in with an assist for Manville (7-10), which won its fifth straight match. Senior keeper Caitlin Brennan had six saves. Manville is seeded sixth in the Central Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 11th-seeded Florence on Wednesday in the first round.
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Field hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic blanks No. 13 Eastern for 9th shutout (PHOTOS)
Senior Jacki Connolly and junior Reagan Stauts each scored a goal in the second half to lead Camden Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 13th-ranked Eastern in Cherry Hill. Junior Erin Houlihan assisted on Connolly’s goal for Camden Catholic (15-1), which earned its...
