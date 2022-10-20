Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.

HIGHTSTOWN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO