Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1). The N.J. High...
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra...
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Middlesex over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Gabriel Tacco scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute as Middlesex defeated Bound Brook, 3-2, in Bound Brook. Andres Tobar added two goals for Middlesex (13-7), including the tying goal in the 57th minute, and Joseph Caruso made 14 saves. Julian Augilar and Daniel Hernandez each scored a goal...
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
Pires powers Elizabeth past Union Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored three goals in Elizabeth’s 5-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Giovanna Echavarria added two goals for Elizabeth (12-4-1), which is now 8-0-1 over its last nine games. Valeria Ordonez dished out three assists and Zoe Pite had three saves. Kate LaBarge scored the lone...
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Woodbridge over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Marco Faria Dasilva’s two goals and an assist powered Woodbridge to a 3-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Nicolas Rodriguez added a goal and Mike Kowalski made one save for Woodbridge (10-7-2). Anthony Estevez scored the lone goal for Union Catholic (5-12), which tied the game 1-1.
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
No. 10 Cranford over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals and assisted on two other as Cranford, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bayonne 9-0 in Cranford. Aileen McGovern added a goal and three assists. Cranford improved to 12-3-3 and Bayonne fell to 11-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Roselle over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Jenrry Mercado and Samuel Rodriguez knocked in two goals apiece as Roselle won at home, 5-1, over STEM Civics. David Gonzalez added a goal and an assist while Jacob Canar had three assists for Roselle (5-12), which led 1-0 at halftime. STEM Civics is now 0-13. The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: Caldwell tops Newark Tech for 4th straight win
Senior Juan David Gamboa had a goal and an assist to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Newark Tech in West Caldwell. Sophomore Broden Cook and junior Matthew Lista scored a goal apiece for Caldwell (6-10-2), which won its fourth straight match. Caldwell, seeded 15th in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament, will visit second-seeded Rutherford on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout
Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0